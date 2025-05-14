photoDetails

Ravindra Jadeja has made history by holding the No. 1 ICC Test all-rounder ranking for a record 1,151 consecutive days. Named in the ICC Test Team of 2024, Jadeja surpassed legends like Kapil Dev and Jacques Kallis. In the past season, he scored 527 runs and claimed 48 wickets, cementing his dominance in Test cricket. Here’s Top 10 ICC Test All-Rounder Rankings