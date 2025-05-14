Ravindra Jadeja Scripts History As ICC’s Longest No.1 All-Rounder: Here's Top 10 ICC Test All-Rounder Rankings
Ravindra Jadeja has made history by holding the No. 1 ICC Test all-rounder ranking for a record 1,151 consecutive days. Named in the ICC Test Team of 2024, Jadeja surpassed legends like Kapil Dev and Jacques Kallis. In the past season, he scored 527 runs and claimed 48 wickets, cementing his dominance in Test cricket. Here’s Top 10 ICC Test All-Rounder Rankings
Ravindra Jadeja (India) – 400 points
India’s top all-rounder, Jadeja dominates with his left-arm spin and consistent batting. His ability to control the game with both bat and ball makes him invaluable in all conditions.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Bangladesh) – 327 points
A key figure for Bangladesh, Mehidy contributes with off-spin and resilient lower-order batting. His steady performances have lifted him to the No. 2 all-rounder spot in Tests.
Marco Jansen (South Africa) – 294 points
The tall left-arm pacer is equally dangerous with the bat. Jansen’s rise as a genuine all-rounder has added balance and depth to South Africa’s Test lineup.
Pat Cummins (Australia) – 271 points
Australia’s captain leads from the front with aggressive fast bowling and handy lower-order runs. Cummins' all-round ability makes him a match-winner in pressure situations.
Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) – 253 points
Veteran Bangladeshi star, Shakib remains one of the most consistent all-rounders in the format, known for his left-arm spin and crucial middle-order contributions with the bat.
Jason Holder (West Indies) – 249 points
The tall West Indian all-rounder offers swing bowling and dependable batting. Holder remains a steady force for West Indies, especially in overseas Test conditions.
Joe Root (England) – 247 points
Primarily a top-order batter, Root’s off-spin has evolved, offering crucial breakthroughs. His dual skill set keeps him among the top Test all-rounders globally.
Gus Atkinson (England) – 240 points
A rising English talent, Atkinson’s sharp pace and ability to contribute with the bat have quickly earned him a spot among the leading Test all-rounders.
Ben Stokes (England) – 235 points
England’s Test captain, Stokes is a dynamic all-rounder known for big-match heroics, fiery spells, and aggressive batting that changes the course of a game.
Chris Woakes (England) – 225 points
Reliable with the new ball and effective in English conditions, Woakes also offers stability with the bat, making him a dependable Test all-rounder for England.
