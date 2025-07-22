Advertisement
NewsPhotosRavindra Jadeja To Jasprit Bumrah: Key Indian Players Who Can Power India’s Comeback In The Fourth Test Against England At Manchester
Ravindra Jadeja To Jasprit Bumrah: Key Indian Players Who Can Power India’s Comeback In The Fourth Test Against England At Manchester

India trail 2-1 in the five-match Test series against England, and the upcoming fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester, presents a golden opportunity for the visitors to bounce back. With the series still alive, India will need its key players to rise to the occasion and deliver match-defining performances. Here's a look at seven players who could be crucial in India's quest to level the series.

Updated:Jul 22, 2025, 11:22 AM IST
IND vs ENG First Test

1/10
IND vs ENG First Test

India lost convincingly, failing to handle the conditions and England’s bazball.

IND vs Eng 2nd Test: India's Comeback

2/10
IND vs Eng 2nd Test: India's Comeback

India bounced back strongly, with Pant, Gill, and Akashdeep playing pivotal roles in a memorable win.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test

3/10
IND vs ENG 3rd Test

India lost convincingly, failing to handle the conditions and England’s pace attack.

Jasprit Bumrah - The Strike Weapon (13 Wickets in Just 2 Matches)

4/10
Jasprit Bumrah - The Strike Weapon (13 Wickets in Just 2 Matches)

Jasprit Bumrah has been India’s most potent weapon in the bowling department. Despite missing a match, Bumrah has already bagged 13 wickets in the series, troubling the English batters with his pace, accuracy, and lethal yorkers. His ability to strike early and break partnerships will be pivotal if India hopes to dominate the English batting lineup in Manchester.

Shubman Gill - Captain Leading From The Front (607 Runs in 3 Matches)

5/10
Shubman Gill - Captain Leading From The Front (607 Runs in 3 Matches)

Shubman Gill has emerged as India’s most consistent batter this series, piling up 607 runs in just three Tests. Whether it's countering the new ball or consolidating the innings in the middle overs, Gill has looked in complete control. His performance at Manchester could once again be the anchor around which India builds their innings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal - The Aggressor at the Top

6/10
Yashasvi Jaiswal - The Aggressor at the Top

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has brought aggression and flair to the top of the order. With 233 runs in three matches, he has shown glimpses of brilliance. A big score from him could give India the strong start they need in the fourth Test.

Karun Nair - The Final Opportunity

7/10
Karun Nair - The Final Opportunity

Karun Nair’s return to Test cricket after eight years was one of the most emotional stories of this series. However, his comeback hasn’t gone as planned. Having failed to make a mark in the three Tests he’s played so far, the Manchester Test could be his final chance to cement his place. With the pressure mounting, this could be a make-or-break moment for the middle-order batter.

Ravindra Jadeja - The Last Man Standing (327 Runs, 3 Wickets)

8/10
Ravindra Jadeja - The Last Man Standing (327 Runs, 3 Wickets)

Ravindra Jadeja has been India’s utility man throughout the series. His 327 runs, including valuable lower-order contributions, and his crucial breakthroughs with the ball, make him an indispensable part of the XI. With the pitch at Manchester likely to aid spin as the game progresses, Jadeja’s dual skills will be vital.

Mohammed Siraj - The Underrated Gem

9/10
Mohammed Siraj - The Underrated Gem

Mohammed Siraj has quietly done the hard work with the ball, matching Bumrah with 13 wickets in three games. His ability to generate movement with the old and new ball and his never-give-up attitude make him a threat on any surface. Siraj’s role in supporting Bumrah and keeping the pressure on England’s batters will be crucial.

Rishabh Pant - The X-Factor Behind the Stumps

10/10
Rishabh Pant - The X-Factor Behind the Stumps

Rishabh Pant has re-established himself as one of the most dynamic Test batters in the world. With 425 runs already in the series, Pant has counterattacked when India needed momentum the most. His ability to change the game in a session makes him one of India’s biggest assets heading into the fourth Test.

