Ravindra Jadeja vs CSK: What really happened from 2012 hero to shocking 2025 exit? Full timeline inside

photoDetails

english

3032199

Ravindra Jadeja’s exit from Chennai Super Kings in 2025 marks one of the most significant transitions in IPL history. From a 2022 captaincy fallout to a dramatic 2023 redemption and eventual trade to Rajasthan Royals, the saga reflects shifting franchise priorities. CSK’s decision to acquire Sanju Samson highlights a clear focus on future leadership beyond MS Dhoni. Jadeja’s emotional departure and return to RR add narrative depth while signaling evolving IPL team-building strategies. This move underscores how modern franchises balance legacy, performance, and long-term planning, making the Jadeja-CSK split a defining moment ahead of IPL 2026.