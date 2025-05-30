RCB 2016 Final Playing XI: Chris Gayle Retired, AB de Villiers As Mentor - All You Need To Know
The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team that played the IPL 2016 Final remains one of the most iconic sides in franchise history, despite falling short in the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Nearly a decade later, the players from that XI have taken diverse paths—some have retired, others still feature in global T20 leagues, and a few remain active at the highest levels.
Chris Gayle
Chris Gayle has retired from international cricket and the IPL. He continues to play in various T20 leagues and exhibition matches worldwide.
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli recently retired from Test cricket but continues to play in the IPL. He led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to the IPL 2025 final, seeking his first title with the franchise.
AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers retired from all forms of cricket in 2021. He remains involved in cricket as a commentator and mentor.
KL Rahul
KL Rahul is actively playing for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025. He aims to make a comeback to India's T20 team and was part of India's Champions Trophy 2025-winning squad.
Shane Watson
Shane Watson retired from all forms of cricket in 2020. He currently participates in the International Masters League, a T20 tournament for retired players.
Stuart Binny
Stuart Binny retired from professional cricket in 2021. He is involved in coaching and cricket commentary.
Sachin Baby
Sachin Baby continues to play domestic cricket in India and remains active in the domestic circuit.
Chris Jordan
Chris Jordan is active in T20 leagues around the world and continues to represent England in limited-overs formats.
Sreenath Aravind
Sreenath Aravind retired from professional cricket in 2018. He is currently involved in coaching roles within Karnataka cricket.
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal plays for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. Post-IPL, he will return to play for Northamptonshire in the English County Championship.
Iqbal Abdulla
Iqbal Abdulla continues to play domestic cricket in India, representing various state teams.
All Images Credit:- X, ESPN Cricinfo
