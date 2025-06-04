Advertisement
NewsPhotosRCB Crowned IPL 2025 Champions; Full List of Season Award Winners, From Orange Cap, Fairplay Award To Most Valuable Player
RCB Crowned IPL 2025 Champions; Full List of Season Award Winners, From Orange Cap, Fairplay Award To Most Valuable Player

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally ended their title drought, clinching the IPL 2025 championship in a thrilling finale. After years of heartbreak and near misses, Virat Kohli’s side lifted their maiden IPL trophy, sparking celebrations across Bengaluru and among fans worldwide. Scroll down to check full list of IPL 2025 award winners

Updated:Jun 04, 2025, 08:08 AM IST
IPL 2025 Champions – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

IPL 2025 Champions – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

After 18 long years, RCB finally lifted their maiden IPL trophy, defeating Punjab Kings in a nail-biting final. Virat Kohli's tears and the emotional scenes from teammates marked a fairytale finish for one of the tournament's most passionate franchises.

Final Player of the Match – Krunal Pandya

Final Player of the Match – Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya’s all-round brilliance tight spells in the middle overs and a steady finish with the bat played a key role in RCB’s narrow win. His composed presence under pressure earned him this prestigious honour in the final.

Final Striker of the Match – Jitesh Sharma

Final Striker of the Match – Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma earned this award for his explosive cameo in the final, delivering crucial runs at a rapid pace. His strike rate in the death overs provided late momentum, even though PBKS fell just short.

Best Pitch and Ground Award – Delhi (DDCA)

Best Pitch and Ground Award – Delhi (DDCA)

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi was awarded for its top-notch playing surface, well-maintained outfield, and overall match-day experience. The conditions provided a fair balance between bat and ball throughout the season.

Super Striker of the Season (Most Sixes) – Nicholas Pooran

Super Striker of the Season (Most Sixes) – Nicholas Pooran

Pooran unleashed carnage with the bat across multiple matches, clearing the ropes with ease. He hit the most sixes this season, making him the most explosive hitter of IPL 2025.

Orange Cap (Most Runs) – Sai Sudharsan

Orange Cap (Most Runs) – Sai Sudharsan

Sudharsan capped a phenomenal season by finishing as the highest run-getter. His consistency and composure under pressure made him a standout young performer, leading the charts in runs scored.

Purple Cap (Most Wickets) – Prasidh Krishna

Purple Cap (Most Wickets) – Prasidh Krishna

Krishna emerged as the top wicket-taker of IPL 2025, regularly dismantling top orders with his pace and bounce. His resurgence after injury was a major boost for his team’s playoff run.

Dot Balls of the Season Award – Mohammed Siraj

Dot Balls of the Season Award – Mohammed Siraj

Siraj was relentless with his line and length throughout the season. His ability to bowl dot balls, especially in the powerplay and death overs, frustrated opposition batters and played a huge part in RCB’s success.

Most Valuable Player (MVP) – Suryakumar Yadav

Most Valuable Player (MVP) – Suryakumar Yadav

SKY’s impactful performances with the bat, combined with his match-winning knocks and fielding efforts, earned him the MVP. He consistently turned games around with innovative strokeplay and fearless batting.

Fairplay Award – Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Fairplay Award – Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

CSK upheld the spirit of the game, earning this award for their discipline, respect towards umpires, and sportsmanlike conduct on the field qualities that have long been associated with the franchise.

Perfect Catch of the Season – Kamindu Mendis

Perfect Catch of the Season – Kamindu Mendis

Kamindu Mendis stunned fans with a gravity-defying effort near the boundary that turned the tide of a high-stakes match. His sharp reflexes and clean grab made it the standout catch of the season.

