RCB, KKR, LSG, DC, PBKS Opt For Change; MI, CSK, SRH, RR, GT Show Trust: Check Captains Of All Teams For IPL 2025 - In Pics

photoDetails

english

2872343

The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will kick off on March 22, when defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After the mega auction, the composition of every team has changed and five franchises have changed their captain ahead of the start of the IPL 2025 season. On the other hand, rest of the five teams have shown faith and retained their skipper for the upcoming edition of IPL.

Here's is a list of captains for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR and all other teams for IPL 2025: