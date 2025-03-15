RCB, KKR, LSG, DC, PBKS Opt For Change; MI, CSK, SRH, RR, GT Show Trust: Check Captains Of All Teams For IPL 2025 - In Pics
The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will kick off on March 22, when defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After the mega auction, the composition of every team has changed and five franchises have changed their captain ahead of the start of the IPL 2025 season. On the other hand, rest of the five teams have shown faith and retained their skipper for the upcoming edition of IPL.
Here's is a list of captains for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR and all other teams for IPL 2025:
1. Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead five times champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming IPL 2025 season. CSK failed to qualify for playoffs during IPL 2024 under Gaikwad's captaincy and he will look to prove his credentials as captain this year.
2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar
Rajat Patidar has been named the new skipper of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for IPL 2025. Patidar replaced Faf du Plessis in the role. Under Faf du Plessis captaincy, RCB finished fourth in IPL 2024, winning seven of their 14 games but they lost to Rajasthan in the Eliminator.
3. Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya will lead five times champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the upcoming IPL 2025 season. Under Hardik's captaincy, Mumbai finished last in the points table during IPL 2024. However, the franchise has shown faith in him and star all-rounder will look to change the fortunes of MI during IPL 2025.
4. Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant has been appointed as the new captain of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He will lead LSG in the IPL 2025 season, replacing KL Rahul. LSG is the second IPL team that Rishabh will lead, having captained the Delhi Capitals in the past.
5. Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have appointed Ajinkya Rahane as their new captain for the IPL 2025. KKR won the IPL title last season under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy. Rahane has played for KKR in the past.
6. Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer will lead Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the upcoming IPL 2025 season. PBKS splurged a record INR 26.75 crore to buy Shreyas at the IPL auction. Shreyas is the current IPL title-winning captain, having led KKR to victory in IPL 2024.
7. Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill will lead Gujarat Titans in the upcoming IPL 2025 season. The Gujarat-based franchise have retained Gill as their skipper and would expect better results from him both as batter as well as captain.
8. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins will lead Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the upcoming IPL 2025 season. Having lost to KKR in the IPL 2024 final, Cummins will look to take his team one step ahead this year.
9. Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson will lead Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL 2025 season. Sanju has been leading the team since 2021 and continues to be an integral part of their setup. Under his captaincy, RR reached the playoffs in IPL 2024 and will look to move one step ahead this year.
10. Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel
Axar Patel has been named the captain of the Delhi Capitals for the upcoming IPL 2025. Axar, who has played 82 matches for the Delhi Capitals since joining the team in 2019, replaces Rishabh Pant in the role.
