RCB, PBKS, MI or GT? The Top-Two Battle Heats Up As IPL 2025 Nears Playoffs - In Pics

Four teams — Gujarat Titans (GT), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Mumbai Indians (MI) — have qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs, but none have sealed a top-two finish yet. GT leads with 18 points but must beat CSK to stay in contention. RCB and PBKS, both at 17 points with two games left, need strong finishes to secure a Qualifier 1 spot. MI, with 16 points, must beat PBKS and hope other results go their way. Net Run Rate could be the deciding factor as the final league matches determine who gets the strategic advantage.

Updated:May 23, 2025, 07:52 AM IST
1. LSG’s Win Over GT Keeps Top-Two Race Wide Open

Lucknow Super Giants' 33-run win over Gujarat Titans has reopened the top-two battle, putting pressure on all playoff teams with just a handful of matches remaining. #IPL2025Playoffs

2. Gujarat Titans Still Control Their Destiny

Despite their recent loss, GT can still finish in the top two if they beat CSK and either RCB or PBKS drop a game each—making Sunday's clash a virtual qualifier.

3. RCB’s Road to Top Two Hinges on Lucknow Showdown

Rajat Patidar’s RCB must win at least one of their remaining matches, ideally both, to stay in the top-two mix. The weather and form of LSG could play spoiler.

4. Punjab Kings Need Perfect Finish or NRR Miracle

PBKS must win both their final matches to secure a top-two berth outright. A single loss throws them into Net Run Rate math wars with RCB and MI.

5. Mumbai Indians Banking on Final Win & NRR Edge

With the best NRR among the top four, MI can leap into Qualifier 1 if they beat PBKS and other results swing their way. Watch out for Monday's clash in Jaipur.

6. Net Run Rate Could Decide the Final Standings

In a tight playoff table, NRR could be the tiebreaker. MI currently leads, but PBKS and RCB must aim for big-margin wins to stay competitive.

7. Every Remaining Game Has Qualification Impact

From DC vs PBKS to SRH vs RCB, each fixture now has top-two implications. Expect strategic changes, aggressive batting, and pressure-packed finishes.

8. Qualifier 1 Offers Strategic Advantage

Securing a top-two finish guarantees two chances to make the IPL 2025 final—something every captain is desperate for. Expect bold moves and aggressive gameplay in remaining matches.

9. Hardik Pandya’s MI Redemption Arc Gains Momentum

After a rocky start, Hardik’s men are peaking at the right time. With one more win, MI could complete a stunning turnaround and earn a Qualifier 1 slot.

10. All Eyes on GT vs CSK Super Sunday Showdown

The final league match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings could decide the fate of three teams. Expect a playoff-like atmosphere in Ahmedabad.

