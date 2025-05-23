RCB, PBKS, MI or GT? The Top-Two Battle Heats Up As IPL 2025 Nears Playoffs - In Pics

photoDetails

Four teams — Gujarat Titans (GT), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Mumbai Indians (MI) — have qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs, but none have sealed a top-two finish yet. GT leads with 18 points but must beat CSK to stay in contention. RCB and PBKS, both at 17 points with two games left, need strong finishes to secure a Qualifier 1 spot. MI, with 16 points, must beat PBKS and hope other results go their way. Net Run Rate could be the deciding factor as the final league matches determine who gets the strategic advantage.