RCB Players Who Won IPL Title With Other Teams Before Winning It Again In 2025: Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar And...
Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title with a six-run victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on June 3, ending their 17-year wait for the coveted trophy. In the RCB's victorious 2025 team, there were many players, who won IPL titles with other teams in the past as well.
Here's list of RCB 2025 players who tasted IPL glory with other teams as well:
1.Krunal Pandya
Star all-rounder Krunal Pandya won three IPL titles with Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2015, 2017, and 2019 before joining Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2025 season. Krunal played a key role for RCB in the 2025 final, earning Player of the Match for his impressive bowling spell (2/17 in 4 overs).
2. Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood won an IPL title with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2018 before rejoining Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2025 season. Hazlewood was a key part of RCB’s bowling attack throughout the IPL 2025 season.
3. Phil Salt
Phil Salt won an IPL title with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2024 season. During the IPL 2025 season, Salt contributed for RCB as an explosive opener and played many match-winning knocks.
4. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar won an IPL title with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2016, interestingly against RCB in the final. In IPL 2025 season, Bhuvneshwar was instrumental for RCB, including the final, where he took two wickets - Nehal Wadhera and Marcus Stoinis - against Punjab Kings.
5. Jitesh Sharma
Jitesh Sharma was part of the title-winning Mumbai Indians squad in 2017 though he didn't play. Jitesh played many match-winning knocks for RCB in the IPL 2025 season, including the final.
6. Suyash Sharma
Suyash Sharma won the IPL title with KKR in the 2024 season. During the IPL 2025 season, Suyash produced many match-winning bowling spells in many games.
7. Yash Dayal
Yash Dayal won the IPL title with Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2022 season. Yash was a key figure in RCB's bowling season during IPL 2025 season.
8. Lungi Ngidi
Lungi Ngidi won the IPL title with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2018 and 2021. During the IPL 2025 season, Nigidi played a few matches for RCB and made winning contributions.
9. Rasikh Salam
Rasikh Salam was part of the title-winning Mumbai Indians side in 2019. During the IPL 2025 season, Rasikh played only a few matches.
