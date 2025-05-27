Advertisement
NewsPhotosRCB Playoffs Qualification: How Can Bengaluru Qualify For Top 2? All Scenarios Explained
RCB Playoffs Qualification: How Can Bengaluru Qualify For Top 2? All Scenarios Explained

Punjab Kings have secured a top-two IPL 2025 playoff spot after beating Mumbai. The final league match between RCB and LSG will decide the second top-two team and remaining playoff contenders. RCB can seal a top-two finish, while GT battle on net run rate for a playoff berth.

Updated:May 27, 2025, 10:34 AM IST
IPL 2025 Playoff Race: PBKS Seal Top 2, RCB Face LSG in Decisive Clash

1/10
IPL 2025 Playoff Race: PBKS Seal Top 2, RCB Face LSG in Decisive Clash

Punjab Kings book Qualifier 1 spot; Final league match to determine second top-two finisher and Eliminator contenders

Punjab Kings Clinch Top-Two Finish

2/10
Punjab Kings Clinch Top-Two Finish

With a commanding 7-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings have secured one of the coveted top-two positions in the IPL 2025 points table. 

Gujarat Titans Waiting in the Wings

3/10
Gujarat Titans Waiting in the Wings

GT remain hopeful. If RCB lose and LSG don’t win by a huge margin, Titans could sneak into the top four on net run rate.

 

RCB’s Destiny in Their Own Hands

4/10
RCB’s Destiny in Their Own Hands

With 17 points, RCB can seal a top-two finish with a win in Lucknow. A loss could push them down to third or even fourth, depending on net run rate.

 

Playoff Format: Why Top 2 Matters

6/10
Playoff Format: Why Top 2 Matters

The first and second-placed teams play Qualifier 1, giving the loser another chance in Qualifier 2. Teams placed third and fourth face off in the Eliminator one loss and they’re out.

Ekana Showdown to Decide It All

7/10
Ekana Showdown to Decide It All

The final league match LSG vs RCB in Lucknow is the virtual quarterfinal for multiple teams. A high-pressure fixture with multiple outcomes.

RCB’s Momentum Advantage

8/10
RCB’s Momentum Advantage

RCB will back themselves to close the league stage strongly and grab a top-two spot.

 

Who Faces PBKS?

9/10
Who Faces PBKS?

PBKS will monitor RCB vs LSG closely. A win for RCB means they meet again in Qualifier 1; a different result reshapes the matchups.

Eliminator Slot to Be Confirmed Tonight

10/10
Eliminator Slot to Be Confirmed Tonight

Depending on today’s result, either GT, or even RCB (if they lose) will find themselves in the sudden-death Eliminator game.

 

