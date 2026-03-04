RCB Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt as openers; no place for Venkatesh Iyer, suspense over Yash Dayal

3 / 12

In the upcoming IPL 2026 season, Devdutt Padikkal is set to play a pivotal role for the RCB in the batting lineup. He is expected to bat at No. 3, serving as the link between the explosive opening pair (likely Virat Kohli and Phil Salt) and the middle order. Though Padikkal is likely to be first choice for RCB at No.3, he is all set to face competition from Venkatesh Iyer, who was bought by the franchise for Rs 7 crore during the IPL 2026 auction. Iyer, who gives RCB a left-handed explosive option at No. 3 spot as well as medium-pace bowling, will have to wait for his opportunity. (Pic credit: IANS)