RCB Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt as openers; no place for Venkatesh Iyer, suspense over Yash Dayal

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) retained a strong core of 17 players and made targeted additions in the IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi. RCB focused on depth by buying players like all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer and pacer Jacob Duffy, while adding backups such as Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, and others. Notably, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will enter an IPL season as the defending champions for the first time in their history.

Here's RCB's predicted Playing XI and Impact Player for IPL 2026 season:
 

Updated:Mar 04, 2026, 04:58 PM IST
1. Virat Kohli (Opener)

1. Virat Kohli (Opener)

Virat Kohli remains the heartbeat of RCB ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Even in 2026, Kohli’s hunger for runs and his sheer fitness levels are unmatched. He is all set to continue as the RCB opener and will be tasked with anchoring the innings while maintaining an aggressive strike rate in the powerplay. (Pic credit: IANS)      

2. Phil Salt (Opener)

2. Phil Salt (Opener)

Once again, Phil Salt will partner Virat Kohli at the top for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He will look to continue his aggressive batting as RCB look to defend their title in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)        

3. Devdutt Padikkal

3. Devdutt Padikkal

In the upcoming IPL 2026 season, Devdutt Padikkal is set to play a pivotal role for the RCB in the batting lineup. He is expected to bat at No. 3, serving as the link between the explosive opening pair (likely Virat Kohli and Phil Salt) and the middle order. Though Padikkal is likely to be first choice for RCB at No.3, he is all set to face competition from Venkatesh Iyer, who was bought by the franchise for Rs 7 crore during the IPL 2026 auction. Iyer, who  gives RCB a left-handed explosive option at No. 3 spot as well as medium-pace bowling, will have to wait for his opportunity. (Pic credit: IANS)        

4. Rajat Patidar (Captain)

4. Rajat Patidar (Captain)

Rajat Patidar, who led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to their maiden IPL title in 2025, is all set to continue as skipper in the upcoming 2026 season. Patidar is the perfect foil at No. 4 spot - excellent against spin, capable of arresting a collapse, and equally devastating when set. (Pic credit: IANS)        

5. Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper)

5. Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper)

With the retention of Phil Salt (who can also keep), RCB has flexibility, but Jitesh Sharma is the primary wicket-keeper batter for the franchise. Jitesh is all set to bat alongside power-hitters like Tim David and Romario Shepherd (both retained) to form a heavy-hitting lower order. (Pic credit: IANS)      

 

6. Tim David

6. Tim David

Tim David is all set to serve as RCB's primary finisher and middle-to-lower order power hitter during the upcoming IPL 2026 season. David, who acts as the "bridge" between the top-order anchors and the bowling all-rounders, is a high-impact player and expected to hit boundaries from ball one, maintaining a strike rate well above 170-180. (Pic credit: IANS)        

7. Romario Shepherd

7. Romario Shepherd

Romario Shepherd, who is known for his power hitting is set to play finisher role for RCB in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. His main responsibility will be to close out innings with high strike rates. (Pic credit: IANS)        

8. Krunal Pandya

8. Krunal Pandya

Star all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who played a key role for his side in the IPL 2025 final, will give that perfect balance to RCB with both bat and ball in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)    

9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Veteran India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is all set to play a key role for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with the ball in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)        

10. Josh Hazlewood

10. Josh Hazlewood

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) relied heavily on Josh Hazlewood's experience in the IPL 2025 season. Once again, Hazlewood is set to play a key role for RCB as they look to defend their title in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)        

11. Yash Dayal

11. Yash Dayal

Yash Dayal has been the all-phase bowler for RCB in the previous seasons and his overs will be important for Bengaluru in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. However, Yash has not played any competitive cricket since the IPL 2025 due to legal issues. (Pic credit: IANS)      

12. Impact Player RCB

12. Impact Player RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are likely to use Suyash Sharma or Mangesh Yadav as their Impact Player in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)        

