RCB Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt To Open; No Place For Venkatesh Iyer, Tim David To Bat At...

photoDetails

english

3002838

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) retained a strong core of 17 players and made targeted additions in the IPL 2026 mini-auction on December 16 in Abu Dhabi. RCB focused on depth by buying players like all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer and pacer Jacob Duffy, while adding backups such as Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, and others.

Notably, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will enter an IPL season as the defending champions for the first time in their history.

Here's RCB's predicted Playing XI and Impact Player for IPL 2026 season: