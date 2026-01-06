RCB Predicted Playing XI For WPL 2026 Without Ellyse Perry: Smriti Mandhana To Lead, Lauren Bell As Lead Pacer; Richa Ghosh, Grace Harris To Bat At...

photoDetails

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face a daunting challenge heading into Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season. The franchise's heartbeat and 2024 hero, Ellyse Perry, has officially withdrawn from the entire WPL 2026 season due to personal reasons.

As the highest run-scorer in the team's history, Perry's absence leaves a massive void at the No. 3 spot and in the medium-pace department of the RCB's women's team. However, a productive mega-auction has given RCB captain Smriti Mandhana a versatile squad capable of a title charge.

Based on squad composition, here's the predicted playing XI of RCB for the WPL 2026 season: