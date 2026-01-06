Advertisement
RCB Predicted Playing XI For WPL 2026 Without Ellyse Perry: Smriti Mandhana To Lead, Lauren Bell As Lead Pacer; Richa Ghosh, Grace Harris To Bat At...
RCB Predicted Playing XI For WPL 2026 Without Ellyse Perry: Smriti Mandhana To Lead, Lauren Bell As Lead Pacer; Richa Ghosh, Grace Harris To Bat At...

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face a daunting challenge heading into Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season. The franchise's heartbeat and 2024 hero, Ellyse Perry, has officially withdrawn from the entire WPL 2026 season due to personal reasons.

As the highest run-scorer in the team's history, Perry's absence leaves a massive void at the No. 3 spot and in the medium-pace department of the RCB's women's team. However, a productive mega-auction has given RCB captain Smriti Mandhana a versatile squad capable of a title charge.

Based on squad composition, here's the predicted playing XI of RCB for the WPL 2026 season:

Updated:Jan 06, 2026, 09:42 PM IST
1. Smriti Mandhana (Opener And Captain)

1/11
1. Smriti Mandhana (Opener And Captain)

Star India opener Smriti Mandhana is all set to open the innings for RCB in the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season. Smriti who led RCB to WPL title win in 2024, will look to repeat her heroics in the upcoming season. (Pic credit: RCB)  

2. Georgia Voll

2/11
2. Georgia Voll

In previous seasons, Smriti Mandhana often looked for a stable partner. The acquisition of Georgia Voll is a game-changer. The young Australian sensation, known for her aggressive intent, will allow Mandhana to anchor the innings or vice versa, creating a classic left-right combination in the upcoming WPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: RCB)  

3. Dayalan Hemalatha

3/11
3. Dayalan Hemalatha

Dayalan Hemalatha is expected to take the No. 3 spot for RCB in the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season. She has the experience to handle the powerplay and stabilize the middle order. (Pic credit: RCB)  

4. Grace Harris

4/11
4. Grace Harris

Grace Harris, the explosive Australian middle-order batter, will provide power-hitting to RCB at No. 4 spot in the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season. (Pic credit: RCB)  

5. Nadine de Klerk

5/11
5. Nadine de Klerk

South Africa all-rounder Nadine de Klerk will contribute with bat and seam bowling, playing a key role for RCB in the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season.  (Pic credit: RCB)  

6. Richa Ghosh (Wicket-Keeper)

6/11
6. Richa Ghosh (Wicket-Keeper)

Attacking wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh remains the first-choice wicketkeeper for RCB in the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season. Her sharp glovework is essential for RCB’s spin-heavy attack along with the finishing skill with the bat in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: RCB)  

7. Pooja Vastrakar

7/11
7. Pooja Vastrakar

Pooja Vastrakar, the Indian pace all-rounder, who has played for Mumbai Indians in the past, will add depth in batting and bowling in RCB lineup in the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)  

8. Shreyanka Patil

8/11
8. Shreyanka Patil

For the WPL 2026 season, Shreyanka Patil returns as a cornerstone of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lineup. After a difficult 2025 season where she was sidelined due to a shin injury, she is set to play a pivotal role in RCB's quest for a second title. (Pic credit: RCB)  

9. Arundhati Reddy

9/11
9. Arundhati Reddy

In the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season, Arundhati Reddy will be a vital pace-bowling all-rounder for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). (Pic credit: RCB)  

10. Radha Yadav

10/11
10. Radha Yadav

In the WPL 2026 season, Radha Yadav is a key new signing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). She was acquired by the franchise during the mega auction for Rs 65 lakh, moving from the Delhi Capitals to strengthen RCB's spin department. (Pic credit: RCB)  

11. Lauren Bell

11/11
11. Lauren Bell

For the WPL 2026 season, England bowler Lauren Bell joins Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the leader of their pace attack. Following a significant overhaul in the November 2025 Mega Auction, RCB secured the English fast bowler for Rs 90 lakh after a competitive bidding war with Mumbai Indians. (Pic credit: RCB)  

