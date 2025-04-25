RCB Qualification Scenario: How Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru Finish In Top 2 Of IPL 2025 Points Table - In Pics

photoDetails

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) revived their IPL 2025 playoff hopes with a crucial win over Rajasthan Royals, moving to 12 points with five games left. Their positive Net Run Rate gives them an edge in qualification scenarios. To secure a top-two finish, RCB must win at least three of their remaining matches, including key games against playoff rivals Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants. Virat Kohli’s form, a flawless away record, and a favorable fixture list offer optimism. With momentum on their side and home games ahead, RCB’s dream of a top-two finish — and a smoother playoff path — remains alive.