RCB Qualification Scenario: How Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru Finish In Top 2 Of IPL 2025 Points Table - In Pics

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) revived their IPL 2025 playoff hopes with a crucial win over Rajasthan Royals, moving to 12 points with five games left. Their positive Net Run Rate gives them an edge in qualification scenarios. To secure a top-two finish, RCB must win at least three of their remaining matches, including key games against playoff rivals Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants. Virat Kohli’s form, a flawless away record, and a favorable fixture list offer optimism. With momentum on their side and home games ahead, RCB’s dream of a top-two finish — and a smoother playoff path — remains alive.

Updated:Apr 25, 2025, 07:50 AM IST
1. RCB Moves to 12 Points: Solid Ground for IPL Playoffs Push

With six wins from nine matches, RCB now sits third on the IPL 2025 points table, level on points with Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals but trailing in Net Run Rate.

2. First Home Win Could Spark Strong Finish

RCB’s long-awaited victory at the Chinnaswamy Stadium ends a home losing streak and boosts confidence ahead of three key remaining home fixtures in Bengaluru.

3. Net Run Rate Advantage Keeps Top Two Dream Alive

A current NRR of +0.482 gives RCB a crucial edge in tiebreaker scenarios. Maintaining or improving this figure could be decisive in clinching a top-two playoff spot.

4. 3 Wins From Final 5 Matches = Top Two Possibility

To finish in the top two, RCB needs to win at least three of their final five games. This includes tough away games vs DC and LSG, both direct playoff rivals.

5. Beating Direct Rivals Is Now Non-Negotiable

Victories against Delhi Capitals (Apr 27) and Lucknow Super Giants (May 9) will not only fetch points but also hurt direct competitors — a double boost in the playoff race.

6. Virat Kohli’s Form Is a Game-Changer

RCB’s hopes hinge on Kohli’s consistent form at the top. His match-winning knock against RR sets the tone for the business end of the league stage.

7. Perfect Away Record Sets Strong Foundation

All of RCB’s six wins have come away from home. Their flawless away run is a major reason they remain firmly in the playoff mix despite early setbacks.

8. Playoff Qualification Requires 16 Points — But Top Two Needs More

Historically, 16 points (8 wins) nearly guarantee playoffs. But finishing in the top two will require more — and likely a strong Net Run Rate advantage too.

9. Remaining Fixtures Favor a Strong Finish

With three home matches left (CSK, SRH, KKR) and two crucial away ties, RCB has a balanced path. If they turn Chinnaswamy into a fortress, top two is within reach.

 

10. Momentum + Matchups = RCB’s Big Opportunity

RCB holds the momentum and a favorable schedule. If they peak at the right time, a Qualifier 1 berth — and a smoother path to the final — is still very possible.

