RCB’s Best Playing XI After IPL 2026 Auction - In Pics
RCB’s best playing XI after the IPL 2026 auction reflects a bold shift toward balance, depth, and adaptability. With Phil Salt and Virat Kohli providing explosive yet stable starts, and Rajat Patidar leading a powerful middle order, RCB look well-equipped for modern T20 demands. Finishers like Tim David and Jitesh Sharma address long-standing death-overs concerns, while Krunal Pandya and Romario Shepherd add all-round value. A seasoned pace attack led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood strengthens their title ambitions, making RCB genuine contenders in IPL 2026.
1. Phil Salt Sets the Tone at the Top
Phil Salt’s aggressive powerplay approach gives RCB instant momentum, addressing their long-standing slow-start issue while maximizing fielding restrictions in IPL 2026 matches.
2. Virat Kohli Remains the Batting Backbone
Virat Kohli’s presence ensures stability, consistency, and big-match temperament, allowing RCB to anchor innings while others attack around him in crunch situations.
3. Venkatesh Iyer Adds Left-Right Balance
Venkatesh Iyer strengthens the top order with his left-handed versatility, part-time bowling, and fearless stroke play, offering flexibility against spin-heavy bowling attacks.
4. Rajat Patidar Leads the New-Era RCB
Captain Rajat Patidar symbolizes RCB’s transition, combining calm leadership with proven IPL form, especially against spin, making him ideal for anchoring the middle overs.
5. Tim David Brings Elite Finishing Firepower
Tim David’s six-hitting ability transforms RCB’s death-overs approach, giving them a genuine match-winner capable of flipping games in the final five overs.
6. Jitesh Sharma Solves the Wicketkeeper-Batter Puzzle
Jitesh Sharma’s quick scoring rate and sharp glove work make him a perfect T20 wicketkeeper, adding finishing depth and keeping pressure off the top order.
7. Romario Shepherd Offers Seam-Bowling Muscle
Romario Shepherd adds raw power and pace, contributing explosive lower-order hitting while delivering hard-length overs, especially effective on flat IPL pitches.
8. Krunal Pandya Brings Control and Experience
Krunal Pandya’s tactical bowling, leadership experience, and calm batting presence provide balance, helping RCB control middle overs and match situations smartly.
9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Leads the Swing Attack
Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s new-ball swing and death-overs intelligence give RCB control early and late, a crucial upgrade for defending totals in IPL 2026.
10. Hazlewood and Yash Dayal Complete a Lethal Pace Unit
Josh Hazlewood’s bounce pairs perfectly with Yash Dayal’s left-arm angle, forming a pace duo capable of dominating both powerplay and death overs consistently.
RCB Best Playing XI After IPL 2026 Auction
Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood
