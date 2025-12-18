RCB’s Best Playing XI After IPL 2026 Auction - In Pics

photoDetails

english

2997405

RCB’s best playing XI after the IPL 2026 auction reflects a bold shift toward balance, depth, and adaptability. With Phil Salt and Virat Kohli providing explosive yet stable starts, and Rajat Patidar leading a powerful middle order, RCB look well-equipped for modern T20 demands. Finishers like Tim David and Jitesh Sharma address long-standing death-overs concerns, while Krunal Pandya and Romario Shepherd add all-round value. A seasoned pace attack led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood strengthens their title ambitions, making RCB genuine contenders in IPL 2026.