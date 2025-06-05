photoDetails

RCB’s Golden Season: 16 Records That Prove Their 2025 IPL Title Win Was No Fluke

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have rewritten history in IPL 2025 not just by winning their first-ever IPL title after 18 long years, but also by delivering a season packed with unprecedented milestones. Here’s a look at how RCB turned dreams into dominance this season:

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Jun 05, 2025, 03:28 PM IST

Finally, the Crown! 1 / 16 After 18 Years, RCB Lift Their Maiden IPL Trophy. RCB ended nearly two decades of heartbreaks by clinching their first-ever IPL title in 2025.

RCB Reach IPL Final After 9 Years 2 / 16 The team made their first final appearance since 2016, showing true transformation in squad depth and mentality.

RCB Registers Highest-Ever Successful Chase – 228 Runs 3 / 16 Against LSG, RCB pulled off an incredible run chase, hunting down 228 in under 19 overs.

First Top-2 Finish in 9 Years for RCB 4 / 16 They secured the second spot in the points table, a position last achieved in 2016.

Beat CSK at Chepauk After 17 Long Years 5 / 16 RCB broke the Chepauk jinx, defeating CSK in their own fortress after nearly two decades.

RCB Defeat MI at Wankhede After a Decade 6 / 16 They finally triumphed at Mumbai's home ground for the first time since 2015.

Beat Delhi Capitals in Delhi After 7 Years 7 / 16 RCB snapped a long losing streak in the capital with a key win over DC.

Win Over KKR at Eden Gardens After 6 Years 8 / 16 One of the toughest venues to win at, RCB finally breached Eden Gardens in style.

Double Delight vs CSK 9 / 16 RCB Win Both League Games Against CSK. A historic sweep over their archrivals in the league stage.

RCB Become First Team to Win All Away Matches in League Stage 10 / 16 Unbeaten outside home turf, they became the league's most consistent travellers.

CSK Crushed Like Never Before 11 / 16 RCB handed CSK a rare thrashing at home, their largest ever defeat at that venue.

10 Different RCB Players Score 50+ in Single IPL Season 12 / 16 No team in IPL history has shown this level of batting contribution across the lineup.

9 Different RCB Players Win Player of the Match Awards 13 / 16 Recognition spread across the squad, reflecting a true team performance.

First Team to Bowl Out Opposition Inside 15 Overs in Playoffs 14 / 16 A ruthless playoff performance where RCB skittled out their opponents in record time.

Triple Strike 15 / 16 First Time Ever: RCB Beat the Same Opponent Three Times in One Season. This dominance showcased their consistency across formats and stages.