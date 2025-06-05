Advertisement
RCB’s Golden Season: 16 Records That Prove Their 2025 IPL Title Win Was No Fluke

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have rewritten history in IPL 2025 not just by winning their first-ever IPL title after 18 long years, but also by delivering a season packed with unprecedented milestones. Here’s a look at how RCB turned dreams into dominance this season:

Updated:Jun 05, 2025, 03:28 PM IST
Finally, the Crown!

Finally, the Crown!

After 18 Years, RCB Lift Their Maiden IPL Trophy. RCB ended nearly two decades of heartbreaks by clinching their first-ever IPL title in 2025.

RCB Reach IPL Final After 9 Years

RCB Reach IPL Final After 9 Years

The team made their first final appearance since 2016, showing true transformation in squad depth and mentality.

 

RCB Registers Highest-Ever Successful Chase – 228 Runs

RCB Registers Highest-Ever Successful Chase – 228 Runs

Against LSG, RCB pulled off an incredible run chase, hunting down 228 in under 19 overs.

 

First Top-2 Finish in 9 Years for RCB

First Top-2 Finish in 9 Years for RCB

They secured the second spot in the points table, a position last achieved in 2016.

Beat CSK at Chepauk After 17 Long Years

Beat CSK at Chepauk After 17 Long Years

RCB broke the Chepauk jinx, defeating CSK in their own fortress after nearly two decades.

RCB Defeat MI at Wankhede After a Decade

RCB Defeat MI at Wankhede After a Decade

They finally triumphed at Mumbai’s home ground for the first time since 2015.

Beat Delhi Capitals in Delhi After 7 Years

Beat Delhi Capitals in Delhi After 7 Years

RCB snapped a long losing streak in the capital with a key win over DC.

 

Win Over KKR at Eden Gardens After 6 Years

Win Over KKR at Eden Gardens After 6 Years

One of the toughest venues to win at, RCB finally breached Eden Gardens in style.

Double Delight vs CSK

Double Delight vs CSK

RCB Win Both League Games Against CSK. A historic sweep over their archrivals in the league stage.

RCB Become First Team to Win All Away Matches in League Stage

RCB Become First Team to Win All Away Matches in League Stage

Unbeaten outside home turf, they became the league's most consistent travellers.

CSK Crushed Like Never Before

CSK Crushed Like Never Before

RCB handed CSK a rare thrashing at home, their largest ever defeat at that venue.

 

10 Different RCB Players Score 50+ in Single IPL Season

10 Different RCB Players Score 50+ in Single IPL Season

No team in IPL history has shown this level of batting contribution across the lineup.

9 Different RCB Players Win Player of the Match Awards

9 Different RCB Players Win Player of the Match Awards

Recognition spread across the squad, reflecting a true team performance.

 

First Team to Bowl Out Opposition Inside 15 Overs in Playoffs

First Team to Bowl Out Opposition Inside 15 Overs in Playoffs

A ruthless playoff performance where RCB skittled out their opponents in record time.

Triple Strike

Triple Strike

First Time Ever: RCB Beat the Same Opponent Three Times in One Season. This dominance showcased their consistency across formats and stages.

Top Order All Fired

Top Order All Fired

All Top 7 Batters Scored 15+ in a Playoff Match. Unmatched batting unity, every top-order player contributed meaningfully in the crunch game.

 

