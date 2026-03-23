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NewsPhotosRCB’s Playing XI For IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt lead strong title defence push as Rajat Patidar eyes back-to-back glory
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RCB’s Playing XI For IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt lead strong title defence push as Rajat Patidar eyes back-to-back glory

RCB enter IPL 2026 as defending champions with a balanced squad, strong leadership under Rajat Patidar, and defined roles across departments. The probable playing XI features a powerful batting lineup led by Virat Kohli and Phil Salt, alongside a strengthened bowling attack with Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Key concerns include early-season absences and player availability, but RCB’s depth and tactical flexibility make them strong contenders. With impactful finishers, improved death bowling, and strategic use of impact players, RCB aim to build a winning cycle rather than a one-season success, positioning themselves as serious title defenders this season.

Updated:Mar 23, 2026, 09:40 AM IST
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IPL 2026 RCB Preview: What to Expect

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IPL 2026 RCB Preview: What to Expect

RCB are no longer chasing validation. They are defending champions with a structured unit. The shift from star dependency to role-based execution is the defining change heading into IPL 2026.

Virat Kohli anchors the batting, while Phil Salt provides explosive starts. The middle order is compact but aggressive, with Patidar, Jitesh, and Tim David forming a flexible finishing core.

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Batting Depth and Finishing Power

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Batting Depth and Finishing Power

RCB now possess one of the most destructive lower-middle orders in IPL 2026. Tim David and Jitesh Sharma provide boundary-hitting consistency in death overs, a phase RCB historically struggled with.

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Bowling Stability in Death Overs

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Bowling Stability in Death Overs

The addition of Bhuvneshwar Kumar significantly strengthens RCB’s death bowling. Combined with Shepherd and Dayal, the attack looks more controlled compared to previous seasons.

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What This Means for RCB’s Campaign

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What This Means for RCB’s Campaign

RCB’s biggest advantage is structural clarity. Every player has a defined role, reducing reliance on individual brilliance. This makes them tactically stronger across conditions and match situations.

As reported earlier, teams that successfully defend IPL titles often rely on continuity rather than overhaul. RCB seem aligned with that winning template.

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Challenges RCB Must Overcome

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Challenges RCB Must Overcome

Josh Hazlewood’s expected absence at the start could disrupt bowling combinations. Backup options like Jacob Duffy or Nuwan Thushara must deliver immediately.

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Player Availability Uncertainty

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Player Availability Uncertainty

Yash Dayal’s limited recent cricket raises selection questions. RCB may need to rely on Mangesh Yadav or Rasikh Salam Dar, which could impact bowling depth early on.

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One Key Player to Watch: Venkatesh Iyer

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One Key Player to Watch: Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer is the tactical X-factor. His ability to bat across positions and contribute with the ball gives RCB flexibility in both batting order reshuffles and impact substitutions.

In a previous report, teams with multi-dimensional players have shown higher adaptability across venues, especially in high-pressure knockout scenarios.

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Impact Player Strategy Explained

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Impact Player Strategy Explained

RCB’s Impact Player choices will be crucial:

Suyash Sharma – Bowling impact option in spin-friendly conditions

Padikkal / Iyer – Batting reinforcement depending on match situation

This tactical flexibility allows RCB to adjust mid-game, a growing trend in IPL strategy evolution.

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Probable Playing XI

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Probable Playing XI

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lineup for 2026 starts with the powerhouse opening pair of Virat Kohli and Phil Salt, followed by Devdutt Padikkal or Venkatesh Iyer at number three to anchor the top order. Captain Rajat Patidar leads the middle order at four, with the explosive Jitesh Sharma handling wicketkeeping duties and Tim David providing finishing muscle at six. The lower-middle order features versatile all-rounders Romario Shepherd and Krunal Pandya, who bridge the gap to a disciplined bowling attack. The pace unit is spearheaded by veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar, supported by overseas quick Jacob Duffy (filling in for Hazlewood) and the left-arm swing of Yash Dayal or Mangesh Yadav.

 

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