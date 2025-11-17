Advertisement
RCB's IPL 2026 Auction Blueprint: Hunting For Josh Hazlewood's Backup, Finding Liam Livingstone's Replacement And.... Check In Pics
RCB's IPL 2026 Auction Blueprint: Hunting For Josh Hazlewood's Backup, Finding Liam Livingstone's Replacement And.... Check In Pics

Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter the IPL 2026 mini-auction with a clear and calculated plan after locking in a strong core of retained players. With Rs 16.40 crore remaining and eight slots to fill, the franchise aims to address key gaps rather than overhaul the squad. Their top priorities include signing a specialist death bowler, adding a powerful middle-order finisher, and strengthening the all-rounder group for better balance. RCB is also expected to target high-potential Indian youngsters due to limited overseas slots. Overall, the franchise is preparing for a smart, role-focused auction strategy designed to build depth, efficiency, and consistency ahead of IPL 2026.

Updated:Nov 17, 2025, 07:02 PM IST
RCB’s Mini-Auction Roadmap

1/7
RCB’s Mini-Auction Roadmap

RCB enters the IPL 2026 mini-auction with a clear goal of strengthening specific areas while retaining a strong core from the previous season. With limited overseas slots and a moderate purse, the franchise is shifting towards targeted, role-based recruitment rather than a high-budget overhaul.

Retention Core & Squad Stability

2/7
Retention Core & Squad Stability

The team retained a solid mix of experienced and young players, including Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Tim David, Krunal Pandya and Josh Hazlewood. This core gives RCB stability across batting and bowling, allowing them to focus heavily on gap-filling during the mini-auction.

Purse Remaining & Squad Requirements

3/7
Purse Remaining & Squad Requirements

RCB reportedly has around Rs 16.40 crore left with eight slots to fill, including two overseas positions. This limited purse means the team must be selective, prioritising players who match specific tactical requirements rather than chasing big names. 

Priority - Strengthening Death Bowling

4/7
Priority - Strengthening Death Bowling

One of RCB’s biggest objectives is to secure a reliable death bowler who can support Hazlewood and Yash Dayal. With several high-cost bowlers released, the franchise is expected to target a specialist who can operate effectively in the final overs.

Focus on All-Rounders

5/7
Focus on All-Rounders

The franchise is placing major emphasis on acquiring multi-dimensional players. All-rounders like Jacob Bethell and Krunal Pandya are already part of the setup, but RCB will look to add at least one more utility player who can contribute in both departments and balance the XI. 

Investing in Young Indian Talent

6/7
Investing in Young Indian Talent

With limited overseas slots, RCB is expected to scout and invest in emerging domestic players. The focus will be on young Indian pacers, backup wicketkeepers, and uncapped batters who can provide depth and future value to the team. 

Auction Strategy & Final Outlook

7/7
Auction Strategy & Final Outlook

RCB’s plan revolves around smart spending, tactical recruitment, and avoiding overbidding battles. By prioritising specific roles and building depth around its retained core, the franchise aims to create a more rounded squad capable of competing consistently in IPL 2026. 

