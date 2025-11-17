photoDetails

english

2986225

Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter the IPL 2026 mini-auction with a clear and calculated plan after locking in a strong core of retained players. With Rs 16.40 crore remaining and eight slots to fill, the franchise aims to address key gaps rather than overhaul the squad. Their top priorities include signing a specialist death bowler, adding a powerful middle-order finisher, and strengthening the all-rounder group for better balance. RCB is also expected to target high-potential Indian youngsters due to limited overseas slots. Overall, the franchise is preparing for a smart, role-focused auction strategy designed to build depth, efficiency, and consistency ahead of IPL 2026.