RCB Tops IPL 2025 Brand Value Rankings, Beats MI & CSK; PBKS Sees Record 39.6% Growth
The IPL 2025 brand valuation report crowned Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the most valuable IPL franchise, overtaking Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with a record $269 million valuation after their historic maiden title win. Punjab Kings (PBKS) emerged as the fastest-growing team, recording a staggering 39.6% brand growth, fueled by cultural campaigns and strong on-field performance. Overall, the Indian Premier League (IPL) soared to ₹1.56 lakh crore ($18.5 billion) in business value, driven by mega sponsorship deals, blockbuster auctions, and record digital viewership on JioCinema, cementing its status as the world’s richest cricket league.
1. RCB Becomes the Most Valuable IPL Brand Ever
After winning their maiden IPL title in 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) surged to a record $269 million valuation, surpassing Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the No. 1 spot.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
2. RCB’s 18.5% Growth Fueled by Trophy Win & Fan Base
RCB’s brand value skyrocketed from $227 million in 2024 to $269 million in 2025, with their 17-year title wait ending proving to be a massive catalyst in fan engagement and sponsorships.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
3. Mumbai Indians Maintain Strong Brand Momentum
Despite finishing behind RCB, MI recorded 18.6% growth, rising from $204 million to $242 million. Their five-time champion legacy and consistent brand partnerships keep them commercially powerful.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
4. CSK Slip to Third Despite Loyal Fan Following
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) saw minimal growth of just 1.7%, moving from $231 million to $235 million, showing how on-field struggles directly impact IPL franchise brand valuations.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
5. Punjab Kings Record Highest Growth in IPL History
Punjab Kings (PBKS) stunned the league with a 39.6% growth, climbing from $101 million to $141 million. Their cultural connect, leadership revamp, and runner-up finish in IPL 2025 drove this leap.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
6. “Sarpanch Saab” Branding Boosts Shreyas Iyer & PBKS
PBKS’s ‘Sarpanch Saab’ campaign for captain Shreyas Iyer became a fan-favorite, blending cultural identity with sports marketing—proof that regional branding strategies can skyrocket franchise value.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
7. BCCI’s Sponsorship Deals Power IPL Growth
The BCCI secured ₹1,485 crore from associate sponsorships and a ₹2,500 crore deal with Tata Group, cementing IPL as the world’s richest cricket league and lifting overall franchise valuations.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
8. Mega Auction Sparks Record Player Investments
The 2025 IPL mega auction saw ₹639.15 crore spent on 182 players, including blockbuster signings like Rishabh Pant (₹27 crore) and Shreyas Iyer (₹26.75 crore), fueling media buzz and brand visibility.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
9. Digital Viewership Hits All-Time High
The IPL 2025 final drew 67.8 crore digital views on JioCinema, even surpassing the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 clash, showing cricket’s digital-first future and advertising potential.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
10. IPL Brand Value Jumps to ₹1.56 Lakh Crore in 2025
The league’s overall business value grew by 16.1% year-on-year, reaching ₹1.56 lakh crore (US$18.5 billion), proving why the IPL is not just cricket but a global sports business phenomenon. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
