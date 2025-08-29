Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2953044https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/rcb-tops-ipl-2025-brand-value-rankings-beats-mi-csk-pbks-sees-record-39-6-growth-2953044
NewsPhotosRCB Tops IPL 2025 Brand Value Rankings, Beats MI & CSK; PBKS Sees Record 39.6% Growth
photoDetails

RCB Tops IPL 2025 Brand Value Rankings, Beats MI & CSK; PBKS Sees Record 39.6% Growth

The IPL 2025 brand valuation report crowned Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the most valuable IPL franchise, overtaking Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with a record $269 million valuation after their historic maiden title win. Punjab Kings (PBKS) emerged as the fastest-growing team, recording a staggering 39.6% brand growth, fueled by cultural campaigns and strong on-field performance. Overall, the Indian Premier League (IPL) soared to ₹1.56 lakh crore ($18.5 billion) in business value, driven by mega sponsorship deals, blockbuster auctions, and record digital viewership on JioCinema, cementing its status as the world’s richest cricket league.

Updated:Aug 29, 2025, 11:05 AM IST
Follow Us

1. RCB Becomes the Most Valuable IPL Brand Ever

1/11
1. RCB Becomes the Most Valuable IPL Brand Ever

After winning their maiden IPL title in 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) surged to a record $269 million valuation, surpassing Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the No. 1 spot.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

2. RCB’s 18.5% Growth Fueled by Trophy Win & Fan Base

2/11
2. RCB’s 18.5% Growth Fueled by Trophy Win & Fan Base

RCB’s brand value skyrocketed from $227 million in 2024 to $269 million in 2025, with their 17-year title wait ending proving to be a massive catalyst in fan engagement and sponsorships.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

3. Mumbai Indians Maintain Strong Brand Momentum

3/11
3. Mumbai Indians Maintain Strong Brand Momentum

Despite finishing behind RCB, MI recorded 18.6% growth, rising from $204 million to $242 million. Their five-time champion legacy and consistent brand partnerships keep them commercially powerful.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

4. CSK Slip to Third Despite Loyal Fan Following

4/11
4. CSK Slip to Third Despite Loyal Fan Following

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) saw minimal growth of just 1.7%, moving from $231 million to $235 million, showing how on-field struggles directly impact IPL franchise brand valuations.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

5. Punjab Kings Record Highest Growth in IPL History

5/11
5. Punjab Kings Record Highest Growth in IPL History

Punjab Kings (PBKS) stunned the league with a 39.6% growth, climbing from $101 million to $141 million. Their cultural connect, leadership revamp, and runner-up finish in IPL 2025 drove this leap.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

6. “Sarpanch Saab” Branding Boosts Shreyas Iyer & PBKS

6/11
6. “Sarpanch Saab” Branding Boosts Shreyas Iyer & PBKS

PBKS’s ‘Sarpanch Saab’ campaign for captain Shreyas Iyer became a fan-favorite, blending cultural identity with sports marketing—proof that regional branding strategies can skyrocket franchise value.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

7. BCCI’s Sponsorship Deals Power IPL Growth

7/11
7. BCCI’s Sponsorship Deals Power IPL Growth

The BCCI secured ₹1,485 crore from associate sponsorships and a ₹2,500 crore deal with Tata Group, cementing IPL as the world’s richest cricket league and lifting overall franchise valuations.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

8. Mega Auction Sparks Record Player Investments

8/11
8. Mega Auction Sparks Record Player Investments

The 2025 IPL mega auction saw ₹639.15 crore spent on 182 players, including blockbuster signings like Rishabh Pant (₹27 crore) and Shreyas Iyer (₹26.75 crore), fueling media buzz and brand visibility.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

9. Digital Viewership Hits All-Time High

9/11
9. Digital Viewership Hits All-Time High

The IPL 2025 final drew 67.8 crore digital views on JioCinema, even surpassing the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 clash, showing cricket’s digital-first future and advertising potential.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

10. IPL Brand Value Jumps to ₹1.56 Lakh Crore in 2025

10/11
10. IPL Brand Value Jumps to ₹1.56 Lakh Crore in 2025

The league’s overall business value grew by 16.1% year-on-year, reaching ₹1.56 lakh crore (US$18.5 billion), proving why the IPL is not just cricket but a global sports business phenomenon. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
RCB brand value 2025IPL 2025 brand valuation reportmost valuable IPL team 2025RCB vs MI brand valueCSK brand value drop 2025Punjab Kings brand growth 2025IPL 2025 team rankingshighest growing IPL franchise 2025IPL franchise valuation 2025RCB most valuable IPL brandMI brand value 2025CSK IPL brand value declinePBKS 39.6 percent growthIPL 2025 sponsorship dealsTata IPL sponsorship 2025IPL 2025 digital viewership recordJioCinema IPL final viewsIPL 2025 mega auction highlightsRishabh Pant IPL 2025 auction priceShreyas Iyer Sarpanch Saab campaignBCCI IPL sponsorship revenueIPL brand value in crore 2025richest cricket league in the world 2025IPL business valuation 2025Lucknow Super Giants brand value 2025Kolkata Knight Riders brand value 2025Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL brand growthDelhi Capitals brand value 2025Rajasthan Royals brand valuation 2025Gujarat Titans brand value 2025
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Duleep Trophy 2025
5 Indian Players Who Are Not Playing Duleep Trophy 2025 Due To Injury Or Illness: Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel And...
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
Top 5 Indians With Most Runs Since 2020: Virat Kohli Leads, Shubman Gill Behind, Rohit Sharma At… - In Pics
camera icon7
title
Ananya Panday
7 Stunning Party Outfit Inspo Straight From Ananya Panday's Closet
camera icon10
title
IPL
Top 10 Wicket-Takers In IPL History: Yuzvendra Chahal Leads, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Follows, Jasprit Bumrah On 6th Spot, R Ashwin At...
camera icon5
title
mobility
World’s Tallest Bridge Just Passed Its Biggest Test With 96 Heavy Trucks - It’s Not In US, Russia, India, It's In...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK