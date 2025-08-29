RCB Tops IPL 2025 Brand Value Rankings, Beats MI & CSK; PBKS Sees Record 39.6% Growth

photoDetails

The IPL 2025 brand valuation report crowned Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the most valuable IPL franchise, overtaking Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with a record $269 million valuation after their historic maiden title win. Punjab Kings (PBKS) emerged as the fastest-growing team, recording a staggering 39.6% brand growth, fueled by cultural campaigns and strong on-field performance. Overall, the Indian Premier League (IPL) soared to ₹1.56 lakh crore ($18.5 billion) in business value, driven by mega sponsorship deals, blockbuster auctions, and record digital viewership on JioCinema, cementing its status as the world’s richest cricket league.