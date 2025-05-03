Advertisement
RCB vs CSK, IPL 2025: Virat Kohli's Aggression vs MS Dhoni's Calmness, Who Has Upper Hand
RCB vs CSK, IPL 2025: Virat Kohli's Aggression vs MS Dhoni's Calmness, Who Has Upper Hand

The CSK vs RCB rivalry is one of the most iconic matchups in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where two of the league's biggest stars, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, have led their respective teams with passion and precision. The clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is not just about the game itself, but the sheer force of leadership, strategy, and firepower each team brings to the field.

 

Updated:May 03, 2025, 09:24 AM IST
Most Runs in IPL

Most Runs in IPL

Virat Kohli leads the run-scoring charts in IPL history with an impressive tally of 8,447 runs, maintaining a clear edge over MS Dhoni, who has accumulated 5,394 runs in the tournament.

 

Runs in IPL 2025

Runs in IPL 2025

In the 2025 season, Kohli has been in superb form, scoring 443 runs from 10 innings. In comparison, Dhoni has contributed 151 runs from as many innings, primarily playing the role of a finisher for his side.

 

Virat Kohli vs Chennai Super Kings

Virat Kohli vs Chennai Super Kings

Against Chennai Super Kings, Kohli has scored 1,084 runs at an average of 37.4 and a strike rate of 126. His performances against CSK have often come in crucial moments, making him one of their biggest challengers.

 

MS Dhoni vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

MS Dhoni vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Dhoni has a strong record against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, having scored 894 runs at an average of 40.6 and an impressive strike rate of 143. His knack for finishing games has often proved decisive in this matchup.

 

Highest Score

Highest Score

Kohli’s highest score against CSK stands at 90 runs, showcasing his consistency at the top. Meanwhile, Dhoni’s best against RCB is 84 runs, an innings remembered for its explosive impact and perfect timing under pressure.

 

Dhoni’s Stats at Chinnaswamy vs RCB

Dhoni’s Stats at Chinnaswamy vs RCB

At the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Dhoni has excelled against RCB, scoring 489 runs across 13 matches. He boasts a staggering average of 81.5 and an explosive strike rate of 181.11, making him a feared opponent at this venue.

 

Virat Kohli’s Stats at Chinnaswamy vs CSK

Virat Kohli’s Stats at Chinnaswamy vs CSK

Kohli has also made his mark at Chinnaswamy against CSK, scoring 327 runs, including three half-centuries. He maintains a strike rate of 143.42 at the venue in this rivalry, often anchoring the innings with flair and aggression.

 

Virat vs Dhoni

Virat vs Dhoni

While Virat Kohli dominates the overall and season-specific numbers, MS Dhoni’s record against RCB and particularly at Chinnaswamy is nothing short of remarkable. As the two icons potentially face off for one last time in IPL 2025, fans are in for a nostalgic and high-stakes clash between the calm strategist and the passionate run-machine.

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK