RCB vs SRH IPL 2026: Parking rules, traffic advisory and stampede safety guidelines explained

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The RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opener at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium comes with strict parking bans, traffic diversions, and enhanced safety rules to prevent overcrowding and stampede risks. Bengaluru Traffic Police have restricted key roads and designated limited parking zones, while authorities introduced digital ticketing, AI surveillance, and reduced stadium capacity for better crowd control. Fans are advised to use metro services, arrive early, and follow entry protocols. These measures reflect a broader shift in IPL crowd management strategy, prioritising safety, efficiency, and fan experience during high-attendance matches in urban venues like Bengaluru.