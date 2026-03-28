RCB vs SRH IPL 2026: Parking rules, traffic advisory and stampede safety guidelines explained
The RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opener at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium comes with strict parking bans, traffic diversions, and enhanced safety rules to prevent overcrowding and stampede risks. Bengaluru Traffic Police have restricted key roads and designated limited parking zones, while authorities introduced digital ticketing, AI surveillance, and reduced stadium capacity for better crowd control. Fans are advised to use metro services, arrive early, and follow entry protocols. These measures reflect a broader shift in IPL crowd management strategy, prioritising safety, efficiency, and fan experience during high-attendance matches in urban venues like Bengaluru.
1. Reduced stadium capacity for better crowd control
Attendance is capped at 28,000–30,000, lower than full capacity, ensuring better spacing and reducing the risk of dangerous crowd density during peak entry and exit periods. Photo Credit - X
2. Mandatory digital QR ticket system introduced
Only mobile-based QR tickets are allowed, eliminating counterfeit entries and enabling controlled, gate-specific access, a critical step in improving entry flow management at IPL 2026 matches. Photo Credit - X
3. Dedicated holding areas to prevent gate congestion
Nine holding zones, including KSCA B Ground, help stagger fan movement and prevent sudden crowd surges near entry gates, one of the primary causes of stampede situations in large venues. Photo Credit - X
4. Expanded entry gates and access points
Authorities have widened gates and created 28 structured entry points across seven gates, significantly improving crowd dispersal and minimizing bottlenecks during high-pressure entry windows. Photo Credit - X
5. AI-based CCTV monitoring for real-time crowd tracking
Over 500 AI-enabled cameras track crowd density in real time, allowing authorities to intervene before dangerous overcrowding occurs, marking a major tech upgrade in IPL venue safety systems. Photo Credit - X
6. Ban on post-match crowd gatherings outside stadium
Fans are prohibited from celebrating outside the stadium perimeter after the match, reducing uncontrolled street-level congestion that previously triggered safety risks. Photo Credit - X
7. Arrive early to avoid last-minute rush
Gates open four hours before match time. Early entry reduces exposure to peak congestion periods, which historically pose the highest stampede risk during IPL matches. Photo Credit - X
8. Use metro over private vehicles for safer access
Free metro rides for ticket holders to Cubbon Park and MG Road stations significantly reduce road congestion and allow smoother, safer crowd distribution around the stadium. Photo Credit - X
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