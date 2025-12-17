RCB's Complete Squad After IPL 2026 Auction - In Pics
Royal Challengers Bengaluru emerged from the IPL 2026 mini auction with a clear strategy built around continuity, depth, and championship defense. Retaining their title-winning core led by Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar, RCB focused on smart reinforcements like Venkatesh Iyer and Jacob Duffy rather than flashy spending. With a balanced batting lineup, experienced bowling attack, and promising young Indian talent, RCB head into IPL 2026 as one of the most settled squads. Their disciplined auction approach positions them strongly to defend their maiden IPL crown.
1. Core Championship Spine Remains Untouched
RCB retained almost their entire IPL 2025 title-winning core, signaling belief in continuity. Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, and Tim David ensure batting stability across phases.
2. Rajat Patidar’s Captaincy Era Fully Backed
Naming Rajat Patidar captain and retaining him reinforces leadership stability. After a breakthrough title-winning season, RCB have doubled down on calm leadership and tactical clarity.
3. Venkatesh Iyer Adds Proven All-Round Balance
The Rs 7 crore signing of Venkatesh Iyer strengthens RCB’s middle-order depth. His big-match IPL experience offers flexibility with both bat and ball in pressure situations.
4. Bowling Attack Blends Experience With Variety
Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, and Yash Dayal give RCB swing, bounce, death-over control, and left-right variation, making this one of their most complete attacks.
5. Jacob Duffy A Smart Overseas Depth Pick
New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy for Rs 2 crore is a low-risk, high-utility move. He provides backup for Hazlewood and Thushara across long tournament stretches.
6. Middle Order Firepower Looks Playoff-Ready
With Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Romario Shepherd, and Phil Salt, RCB’s middle overs and death hitting look sorted, addressing a long-standing franchise weakness.
7. Krunal Pandya Anchors Spin All-Round Options
Krunal Pandya remains vital for balance. His ability to control the middle overs and bat under pressure complements RCB’s pace-heavy bowling strategy.
8. Youth Signings Signal Long-Term Vision
Satvik Deswal, Kanishk Chouhan, Vihaan Malhotra, and Vicky Ostwal were acquired at base price, highlighting RCB’s focus on building bench strength for future seasons.
9. Controlled Spending Reflects Auction Discipline
With a modest purse of Rs 16.40 crore, RCB avoided auction chaos. Smart buys over headline deals underline a franchise maturing into consistent contenders.
10. Clear Title Defense Blueprint for IPL 2026
RCB’s squad construction shows intent to defend, not rebuild. Strong Indian core, reliable overseas players, and role clarity position them as serious IPL 2026 favorites.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Complete Squad:
Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, and Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer (7 cr), Mangesh Yadav (5.2 cr), Jacob Duffy (2 cr), Satwik Deswal (30 L), Jordan Cox (75 L), Vihaan Malhotra (30 L), Kanishk Chouhan (30 L), Vicky Ostwal (30 L)
