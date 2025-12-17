photoDetails

Royal Challengers Bengaluru emerged from the IPL 2026 mini auction with a clear strategy built around continuity, depth, and championship defense. Retaining their title-winning core led by Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar, RCB focused on smart reinforcements like Venkatesh Iyer and Jacob Duffy rather than flashy spending. With a balanced batting lineup, experienced bowling attack, and promising young Indian talent, RCB head into IPL 2026 as one of the most settled squads. Their disciplined auction approach positions them strongly to defend their maiden IPL crown.