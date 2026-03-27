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NewsPhotosRCB's IPL 2026 schedule is out and THIS one phase could decide their entire season
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RCB's IPL 2026 schedule is out and THIS one phase could decide their entire season

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2026 schedule sets up a high-stakes title defence campaign with a balanced mix of home dominance and challenging away fixtures. Starting against Sunrisers Hyderabad, RCB face crucial clashes against Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians early in the season. With key matches in Bengaluru and a late shift to Raipur, fixture timing and travel will influence playoff qualification chances. Virat Kohli’s role becomes even more critical as RCB aim for consistency. The schedule structure highlights decisive phases that could define their IPL 2026 journey, making match sequencing and squad depth key to success.

Updated:Mar 27, 2026, 08:34 AM IST
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Season opener sets the tone

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Season opener sets the tone

Royal Challengers Bengaluru begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at home, a high-impact opener that could shape early momentum and confidence in their title defence journey.

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Big clash early in the season

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Big clash early in the season

An early showdown with Chennai Super Kings adds immediate pressure. This fixture is crucial not just for points, but also for psychological advantage in a historic IPL rivalry.

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Tough away stretch incoming

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Tough away stretch incoming

Back-to-back away matches against Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians will test RCB’s adaptability across conditions, especially with travel fatigue and pitch variation playing a role.

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Home advantage could define campaign

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Home advantage could define campaign

A strong run of matches in Bengaluru gives RCB the chance to dominate familiar conditions. Maximising points here is critical for building a solid base in the IPL 2026 points table.

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Mid-season pressure games

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Mid-season pressure games

Fixtures against Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants could act as turning points, with playoff scenarios beginning to take shape during this phase.

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Raipur games add uncertainty

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Raipur games add uncertainty

Two home matches being played in Raipur introduce a neutral venue factor. Crowd support, pitch behaviour, and adaptability will become key variables during this decisive stretch.

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Final phase could decide qualification

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Final phase could decide qualification

Late fixtures, including matches against Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, could turn into virtual knockouts depending on standings, making the final leg extremely high pressure.

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Full RCB IPL 2026 schedule

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Full RCB IPL 2026 schedule

Here is the complete list of fixtures for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026:

March 28: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Bengaluru – 7:30 PM

April 5: vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru – 7:30 PM

April 10: vs Rajasthan Royals, Guwahati – 7:30 PM

April 12: vs Mumbai Indians, Mumbai – 7:30 PM

April 15: vs Lucknow Super Giants, Bengaluru – 7:30 PM

April 18: vs Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru – 3:30 PM

April 24: vs Gujarat Titans, Bengaluru – 7:30 PM

April 27: vs Delhi Capitals, Delhi – 7:30 PM

April 30: vs Gujarat Titans, Ahmedabad – 7:30 PM

May 7: vs Lucknow Super Giants, Lucknow – 7:30 PM

May 10: vs Mumbai Indians, Raipur – 7:30 PM

May 13: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Raipur – 7:30 PM

May 17: vs Punjab Kings, Dharamshala – 3:30 PM

May 22: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Hyderabad – 7:30 PM

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IPL 2026RCB IPL 2026 scheduleRoyal Challengers Bengaluru fixtures 2026RCB match list 2026IPL 2026 RCB dates and venues
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