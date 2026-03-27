RCB's IPL 2026 schedule is out and THIS one phase could decide their entire season

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2026 schedule sets up a high-stakes title defence campaign with a balanced mix of home dominance and challenging away fixtures. Starting against Sunrisers Hyderabad, RCB face crucial clashes against Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians early in the season. With key matches in Bengaluru and a late shift to Raipur, fixture timing and travel will influence playoff qualification chances. Virat Kohli’s role becomes even more critical as RCB aim for consistency. The schedule structure highlights decisive phases that could define their IPL 2026 journey, making match sequencing and squad depth key to success.