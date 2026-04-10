RCB's Playing XI vs RR in IPL 2026: Will Josh Hazelwood make comeback?
RCB probable playing XI vs RR for IPL 2026 Match 16 highlights a strong, balanced lineup led by Rajat Patidar, featuring in-form stars like Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, and Tim David. With both teams unbeaten, this high-stakes clash in Guwahati could shape early tournament momentum. RCB’s combination of explosive batting, experienced pace attack, and flexible impact player strategy makes them a formidable unit. Key absences like Josh Hazlewood may impact bowling depth, but emerging performers like Jacob Duffy provide stability. This predicted XI reflects RCB’s tactical approach and winning momentum heading into a crucial IPL 2026 encounter.
1. Phil Salt–Virat Kohli opening pair gives RCB explosive starts
Salt’s aggressive powerplay approach combined with Kohli’s consistency provides RCB with strong starts, a key factor behind their unbeaten run in IPL 2026 so far. Photo Credit - X
2. Kohli’s early-season form anchors RCB batting lineup
With 97 runs in two matches, Kohli’s consistency at the top ensures stability, allowing aggressive hitters like Salt and David to play freely around him. Photo Credit - X
3. Devdutt Padikkal’s return to form strengthens No. 3 position
Padikkal’s recent quickfire fifty adds balance to RCB’s top order, ensuring momentum is maintained through the middle overs against spin-heavy attacks like Rajasthan Royals. Photo Credit - X
4. Rajat Patidar’s captaincy brings tactical clarity and composure
Patidar’s role as a middle-order anchor and decision-maker has added stability, especially in pressure situations, improving RCB’s game management significantly this season. Photo Credit - X
5. Tim David’s finishing ability adds X-factor in death overs
David’s unbeaten 70 off 25 balls in the previous match highlights his ability to accelerate, making him one of the most dangerous finishers in IPL 2026. Photo Credit - X
6. Romario Shepherd offers crucial all-round balance for RCB
Shepherd’s dual role as a power-hitter and death-over bowler allows RCB flexibility in both innings, especially on batting-friendly surfaces like Guwahati. Photo Credit - X
7. Krunal Pandya remains RCB’s primary spin weapon
Krunal’s ability to control the middle overs and contribute with the bat makes him a key player, particularly against Rajasthan’s strong top order. Photo Credit - X
8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads powerplay attack with swing
Bhuvneshwar’s experience and ability to swing the new ball early can be decisive, especially under Guwahati conditions where movement is often available upfront. Photo Credit - X
9. Jacob Duffy emerges as leading wicket-taking option
With five wickets in two matches, Duffy has been RCB’s most effective bowler, providing breakthroughs consistently and strengthening their pace attack depth. Photo Credit - X
10. Impact Player strategy adds tactical flexibility to RCB lineup
Options like Suyash Sharma or Swapnil Singh allow RCB to adapt based on match conditions, giving them a strategic edge in both batting and bowling departments. Photo Credit - X
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