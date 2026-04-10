RCB's Playing XI vs RR in IPL 2026: Will Josh Hazelwood make comeback?

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RCB probable playing XI vs RR for IPL 2026 Match 16 highlights a strong, balanced lineup led by Rajat Patidar, featuring in-form stars like Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, and Tim David. With both teams unbeaten, this high-stakes clash in Guwahati could shape early tournament momentum. RCB’s combination of explosive batting, experienced pace attack, and flexible impact player strategy makes them a formidable unit. Key absences like Josh Hazlewood may impact bowling depth, but emerging performers like Jacob Duffy provide stability. This predicted XI reflects RCB’s tactical approach and winning momentum heading into a crucial IPL 2026 encounter.