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NewsPhotosRCB's Playing XI vs SRH In IPL 2026 Opener: Who will replace Josh Hazlewood & Yash Dayal as Rajat Patidar & Virat Kohli return as defending champions?
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RCB's Playing XI vs SRH In IPL 2026 Opener: Who will replace Josh Hazlewood & Yash Dayal as Rajat Patidar & Virat Kohli return as defending champions?

RCB’s predicted XI for the IPL 2026 opener against SRH highlights a balanced approach built around aggressive top-order batting, flexible middle-order roles, and experienced bowling options. With Virat Kohli anchoring and power hitters like Tim David finishing, RCB aim to dominate at Chinnaswamy. The absence of Josh Hazlewood shifts responsibility onto Bhuvneshwar Kumar and emerging bowlers. This combination reflects modern IPL strategy focused on adaptability, matchups, and depth. The performance of RCB’s bowling unit under pressure could ultimately decide the outcome of this high-stakes opening clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Updated:Mar 28, 2026, 08:17 AM IST
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1. Explosive opening pair sets the tone

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1. Explosive opening pair sets the tone

Phil Salt and Virat Kohli form a high-impact opening duo that balances aggression and control. Salt attacks early, while Kohli ensures stability, making RCB’s powerplay approach both dynamic and reliable on batting-friendly surfaces.

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2. Left-right balance strengthens top order

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2. Left-right balance strengthens top order

The inclusion of Venkatesh Iyer at No. 3 adds a crucial left-handed dimension. This improves matchup flexibility against spin and prevents bowlers from settling into predictable lines during the middle overs.

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3. Rajat Patidar anchors the middle overs

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3. Rajat Patidar anchors the middle overs

Captain Rajat Patidar plays a pivotal role in maintaining tempo between overs 7–15. His ability to handle spin and rotate strike ensures RCB avoid stagnation during the most tactical phase of a T20 innings.

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4. Jitesh Sharma adds instant acceleration

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4. Jitesh Sharma adds instant acceleration

Jitesh Sharma brings aggressive intent from the moment he arrives at the crease. His fearless approach allows RCB to shift gears quickly, especially when the innings demands rapid scoring against pace.

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5. Krunal Pandya offers tactical flexibility

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5. Krunal Pandya offers tactical flexibility

Krunal Pandya strengthens the XI with his all-round ability. He can float in the batting order depending on match situations and contributes with left-arm spin, giving RCB multiple strategic options.

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6. Finishing power could define matches

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6. Finishing power could define matches

Tim David and Romario Shepherd provide serious firepower at the death. Their ability to clear boundaries consistently makes RCB dangerous in the final overs, especially at Chinnaswamy.

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7. Bowling relies on experience and control

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7. Bowling relies on experience and control

With Josh Hazlewood unavailable, Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the attack. Support from Suyash Sharma and Jacob Duffy adds variety, but execution will be key on a high-scoring ground.

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8. Full predicted playing XI at a glance

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8. Full predicted playing XI at a glance

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s likely XI vs SRH includes Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Jacob Duffy, with Mangesh Yadav as Impact Player.

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IPL 2026RCB predicted XI 2026rcb vs srh playing 11IPL 2026 RCB team newsRoyal Challengers Bengaluru lineup
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