RCB's Playing XI vs SRH In IPL 2026 Opener: Who will replace Josh Hazlewood & Yash Dayal as Rajat Patidar & Virat Kohli return as defending champions?

photoDetails

english

3031169

RCB’s predicted XI for the IPL 2026 opener against SRH highlights a balanced approach built around aggressive top-order batting, flexible middle-order roles, and experienced bowling options. With Virat Kohli anchoring and power hitters like Tim David finishing, RCB aim to dominate at Chinnaswamy. The absence of Josh Hazlewood shifts responsibility onto Bhuvneshwar Kumar and emerging bowlers. This combination reflects modern IPL strategy focused on adaptability, matchups, and depth. The performance of RCB’s bowling unit under pressure could ultimately decide the outcome of this high-stakes opening clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.