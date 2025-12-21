Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2998668https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/rcbs-predicted-playing-xi-and-impact-player-for-ipl-2026-virat-kohli-phil-salt-to-open-venkatesh-iyer-at-no-3-spot-tim-david-to-bat-at-2998668
NewsPhotosRCB's Predicted Playing XI And Impact Player For IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt To Open, Venkatesh Iyer At No.3 Spot, Tim David To Bat At...
photoDetails

RCB's Predicted Playing XI And Impact Player For IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt To Open, Venkatesh Iyer At No.3 Spot, Tim David To Bat At...

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) retained a strong core of 17 players and made targeted additions in the IPL 2026 mini-auction on December 16 in Abu Dhabi. RCB focused on depth by buying players like all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer and pacer Jacob Duffy, while adding backups such as Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, and young talents. 

Notably, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will enter an IPL season as the defending champions for the first time in their history.

Here's RCB's predicted Playing XI and Impact Player for IPL 2026 season: 

Updated:Dec 21, 2025, 11:07 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Virat Kohli (Opener)

1/12
1. Virat Kohli (Opener)

Virat Kohli remains the heartbeat of RCB ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Even in 2026, Kohli’s hunger for runs and his sheer fitness levels are unmatched. He is all set to continue as the RCB opener and will be tasked with anchoring the innings while maintaining an aggressive strike rate in the powerplay. (Pic credit: IANS)    

Follow Us

2. Phil Salt (Opener)

2/12
2. Phil Salt (Opener)

Once again, Phil Salt will partner Virat Kohli at the top for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He will look to continue his aggressive batting as RCB look to defend their title in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)    

Follow Us

3. Venkatesh Iyer

3/12
3. Venkatesh Iyer

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured India all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer for Rs 7 crore during the IPL 2026 auction. He will give RCB a left-handed explosive option at No. 3 spot as well as medium-pace bowling. (Pic credit: RCB)  

Follow Us

4. Rajat Patidar (Captain)

4/12
4. Rajat Patidar (Captain)

Rajat Patidar, who led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to their maiden IPL title in 2025, is all set to continue as skipper in the upcoming 2026 season. Patidar is the perfect foil at No. 4 spot - excellent against spin, capable of arresting a collapse, and equally devastating when set. (Pic credit: IANS)    

Follow Us

5. Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper)

5/12
5. Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper)

With the retention of Phil Salt (who can also keep), RCB has flexibility, but Jitesh Sharma is the primary wicket-keeper batter for the franchise. Jitesh is all set to bat alongside power-hitters like Tim David and Romario Shepherd (both retained) to form a heavy-hitting lower order. (Pic credit: IANS)    

Follow Us

6. Tim David

6/12
6. Tim David

Tim David is all set to serve as RCB's primary finisher and middle-to-lower order power hitter during the upcoming IPL 2026 season. David, who acts as the "bridge" between the top-order anchors and the bowling all-rounders, is a high-impact player and expected to hit boundaries from ball one, maintaining a strike rate well above 170-180. (Pic credit: IANS)    

Follow Us

7. Romario Shepherd

7/12
7. Romario Shepherd

Romario Shepherd, who is known for his power hitting is set to play finisher role for RCB in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. His main responsibility will be to close out innings with high strike rates. (Pic credit: IANS)    

Follow Us

8. Krunal Pandya

8/12
8. Krunal Pandya

Star all-rounder Krunal Pandya will give that perfect balance to RCB with both bat and ball in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)    

Follow Us

9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

9/12
9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Veteran India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is all set to play a key role for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with the ball in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)    

Follow Us

10. Josh Hazlewood

10/12
10. Josh Hazlewood

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) relied heavily on Josh Hazlewood's experience in the IPL 2025 season. Once again, Hazlewood is set to play a key role for RCB as they look to defend their title in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)    

Follow Us

11. Yash Dayal

11/12
11. Yash Dayal

Yash Dayal has been the all-phase bowler for RCB in the previous seasons and his overs will be important for Bengaluru in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. However, Yash has not played any competitive cricket since the IPL 2025 due to legal issues. (Pic credit: IANS)  

 

Follow Us

12. Impact Player RCB

12/12
12. Impact Player RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are likely to use Suyash Sharma or Mangesh Yadav as their Impact Player in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)    

Follow Us
RCBRoyal Challengers BengaluruRCB Playing XIRCB Playing XI IPL 2026RCB Predicted Playing XI IPL 2026RCB Probable Playing XI IPL 2026RCB Ideal Playing XI IPL 2026RCB IPL 2026RCB IPL 2026 squadVirat KohliPhil SaltVenkatesh IyerRajat PatidarTim DavidJitesh SharmaRomario ShepherdKrunal PandyaBhuvneshwar KumarYash DayalJosh HazlewoodSuyash SharmaVirat Kohli RCB IPL 2026Phil Salt RCB IPL 2026Venkatesh Iyer RCB IPL 2026Rajat Patidar RCB IPL 2026Tim David RCB IPL 2026Jitesh Sharma RCB IPL 2026Romario Shepherd IPL 2026Krunal Pandya RCB IPL 2026Bhuvneshwar Kumar RCB IPL 2026Yash Dayal IPL 2026Josh Hazlewood IPL 2026Suyash Sharma RCB IPL 2026RCB IPL 2026 Playing XIRajat Patidar RCB CaptaincyRCB Impact Player For IPL 2026RCB IPL titleRCB IPL title defend
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Year Ender 2025
Year Ender 2025: Bollywood And Hollywood Celebrities Who Tied Knot This Year - Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Selena Gomez, Darshan Raval & More
camera icon12
title
success story
Meet Girl From Kolhapur: India’s First Female CEO In Luxury Brand’s 100 Plus Year History Who Met PM Modi in Paris; Check Her Education, Family And Net Worth
camera icon7
title
Quinton De Cock
Top 6 Shocking Steal Deals Of IPL 2026 Auction From MI, LSG, DC, RCB, CSK: Quinton de Kock, Ben Duckett And... - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
UPSC vs RBI vs PSU salary
UPSC vs RBI vs PSU vs Defence: Salary, Perks & Career Growth Of Top Govt Jobs Compared
camera icon8
title
O Romeo
Another ‘Dhurandhar’? 2026 Big Film ‘O Romeo’ Cast Revealed: Shahid Kapoor & Vishal Bhardwaj Reunite—Who Else Stars With Disha Patani, Triptii Dimri? Cast & Release Timeline