RCB's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against KKR: Virat Kohli As Opener, Rajat Patidar To Bat At...
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the first match of the IPL 2025 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22.
RCB, who are one of the most followed teams in franchise cricket, hasn't won an Indian Premier League (IPL) title now. The Bengaluru-based franchise will look to end their title drought under the leadership of a new captain in Rajat Patidar in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.
Here's is RCB's predicted playing XI for the IPL 2025 match against KKR:
1. Virat Kohli (Opener)
Virat Kohli is all set to open the innings for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the first match of the IPL 2025 on March 22. The 36-year-old Kohli has been RCB's biggest match-winner over the years and he will look to repeat his heroics in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.
2. Phil Salt (Opener)
England batter Phil Salt is set to open the innings for RCB in the IPL 2025 season, alongside Virat Kohli. It will be a new opening pair for RCB.
3. Rajat Patidar (Captain)
Rajat Patidar, who has been one of most successful batters for RCB in the last few seasons, will lead the franchise in the first match of the IPL 2025 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22. He is likely to bat at No. 3 spot for RCB in the IPL 2025 season.
4. Liam Livingstone
England all-rounder Liam Livingstone is likely to bat at No. 4 spot for RCB against KKR in the first match of the IPL 2025 in Kolkata. Apart from his batting, Livingstone will also contribute with the ball.
5. Krunal Pandya
Krunal Pandya will give that perfect balance to RCB with both bat and ball in the IPL 2025 season. Krunal, who batted at various positions in the past for different teams, is likely to bat at No. 5 for RCB against KKR.
6. Jitesh Sharma
India wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma is likely to bat at No. 6 spot for RCB against KKR in the first match of the IPL 2025 in Kolkata. Apart from his wicket-keeping skill, RCB would want quick-fire runs from Jitesh in the upcoming season.
7. Tim David
Tim David, who is known for his power-hitting, is likely to bat at No. 7 spot for RCB against KKR in the first match of the IPL 2025 in Kolkata. He will play that crucial finisher's role.
8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Veteran India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will play a key role for RCB with the ball in the IPL 2025 season. His performance in the powerplay with the new ball can decide the fate of RCB against KKR in the first match of the IPL 2025 in Kolkata.
9. Suyash Sharma
Suyash Sharma's spin will be crucial for RCB in the IPL 2025 season. RCB would want some match-winning performances from the young spinner against KKR in the first match of the IPL 2025 in Kolkata.
10. Yash Dayal
Yash Dayal was the most successful bowler for RCB in the last IPL season. The left-arm pacer was retained by the franchise and RCB would want him to repeat his heroics with the ball against KKR in the first match of the IPL 2025 in Kolkata.
11. Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood is a proven bowler at all levels of the cricket and RCB will heavily rely on his experience in the IPL 2025 season. Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar can be a lethal bowling pair for RCB with the new ball against KKR in the first match of the IPL 2025 in Kolkata.
12. Impact Player
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are likely to use left-arm-spin-bowling allrounder Swapnil Singh as their Impact Player against KKR in the first match of the IPL 2025 in Kolkata.
