Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the first match of the IPL 2025 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22.

RCB, who are one of the most followed teams in franchise cricket, hasn't won an Indian Premier League (IPL) title now. The Bengaluru-based franchise will look to end their title drought under the leadership of a new captain in Rajat Patidar in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

Here's is RCB's predicted playing XI for the IPL 2025 match against KKR: