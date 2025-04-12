RCB's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against Rajasthan Royals - Check In Pics
Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns with Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in the 28th match of the IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 12. After losing their last match against Delhi Capitals, RCB will look to bounce back with a win in Jaipur.
Here is RCB's predicted playing XI for the IPL 2025 match against RR:
1. Virat Kohli (Opener)
Virat Kohli is all set to open the innings for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Saturday.
2. Phil Salt (Opener)
Once again, Phil Salt will partner Virat Kohli at the top for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He will look to continue his aggressive batting when RCB face Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Saturday.
3. Devdutt Padikkal
Left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal is all set to bat at No. 3 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Saturday. He has been inconsistent with the bat this season and will look to change his fortunes.
4. Rajat Patidar
Rajat Patidar will lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Saturday. Once again, Rajat will bat at No. 4 for RCB.
5. Liam Livingstone
England all-rounder Liam Livingstone is set to bat at No. 5 for RCB in their IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Saturday. Apart from his batting, Livingstone will also contribute with the ball.
6. Jitesh Sharma
India wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma, who has played some crucial knocks in this season, is set to bat lower down the order for RCB in their IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Saturday.
7. Krunal Pandya
Krunal Pandya will give that perfect balance to RCB with both bat and ball in their IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Saturday.
8. Tim David
Tim David, who is known for his power-hitting, is set to play that finisher's role for RCB in their IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Saturday.
9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be crucial for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Saturday, especially with the new ball in the powerplay.
10. Yash Dayal
Yash Dayal has been the all-phase bowler for RCB in this IPL season and his overs will be important for Bengaluru in their match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Saturday.
11. Josh Hazlewood
RCB have relied on Josh Hazlewood's experience in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. The Australian will look will once again key role for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Saturday.
12. Impact Player
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are likely to use Suyash Sharma or Swapnil Singh as their Impact Player against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Saturday.
