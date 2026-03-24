RCB's predicted playing XI for IPL 2026 match against SRH: Virat Kohli to open, Josh Hazlewood misses out; Yash Dayal OUT, Mangesh Yadav IN
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the defending champions, are set to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the first match of the IPL 2026 on March 28 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
With Rajat Patidar leading the side after their historic title win last year, the buzz around RCB's playing XI has intensified. RCB is likely to have a reshuffled lineup, with Virat Kohli retaining his opening slot, Yash Dayal getting sidelined, Josh Hazlewood unavailable for the early games, and uncapped pacer Mangesh Yadav poised to make his IPL debut.
Here's RCB's predicted Playing XI for IPL 2026 match against SRH:
1. Virat Kohli (Opener)
Virat Kohli remains the heartbeat of RCB ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Even in 2026, Kohli’s hunger for runs and his sheer fitness levels are unmatched. He is all set to continue as the RCB opener and will be tasked with anchoring the innings while maintaining an aggressive strike rate in the powerplay in the first match of the IPL 2026 against SRH on March 28. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Phil Salt (Opener)
Phil Salt will partner Virat Kohli at the top for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the first match of the IPL 2026 against SRH on March 28. However, his recent form for England in the 2026 T20 World Cup was underwhelming, managing only 130 runs throughout the tournament. While Phil Salt's experience makes him the frontrunner for the opening game, Jacob Bethell's red-hot form makes him impossible to ignore. Defending champions RCB may start with the veteran Salt, but the leash will be short. One or two failures at the top, and the Chinnaswamy crowd will likely be chanting for Bethell, who showed his class with the bat at the 2026 T20 World Cup by scoring a fine century against India in the semi-final. (Pic credit: RCB)
3. Devdutt Padikkal
In the upcoming IPL 2026 season, Devdutt Padikkal is set to play a pivotal role for the RCB in the batting lineup. He is expected to bat at No. 3 in the first match of the IPL 2026 against SRH on March 28, serving as the link between the explosive opening pair and the middle order. Though Padikkal is likely to be first choice for RCB at No.3, he is all set to face competition from Venkatesh Iyer, who was bought by the franchise for Rs 7 crore during the IPL 2026 auction. Iyer, who gives RCB a left-handed explosive option at No. 3 spot as well as medium-pace bowling, will have to wait for his opportunity. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Rajat Patidar (Captain)
Rajat Patidar, who led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to their maiden IPL title in 2025, is all set to continue as skipper and lead the team in the first match of the IPL 2026 against SRH on March 28. Patidar is the perfect foil at No. 4 spot - excellent against spin, capable of arresting a collapse, and equally devastating when set. (Pic credit: IANS)
5. Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper)
With the retention of Phil Salt (who can also keep), RCB has flexibility, but Jitesh Sharma is the primary wicket-keeper batter for the franchise. Jitesh is all set to bat alongside power-hitters like Tim David and Romario Shepherd (both retained) to form a heavy-hitting lower order for RCB in the first match of the IPL 2026 against SRH on March 28. (Pic credit: IANS)
6. Tim David
Tim David is all set to serve as RCB's primary finisher and middle-to-lower order power hitter during the first match of the IPL 2026 against SRH on March 28. David, who acts as the "bridge" between the top-order anchors and the bowling all-rounders, is a high-impact player and expected to hit boundaries from ball one, maintaining a strike rate well above 170-180. (Pic credit: IANS)
7. Romario Shepherd
Romario Shepherd, who is known for his power hitting is set to play finisher role for RCB in the first match of the IPL 2026 against SRH on March 28. His main responsibility will be to close out innings with high strike rates. (Pic credit: IANS)
8. Krunal Pandya
Star all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who played a key role for his side in the IPL 2025 final, will give that perfect balance to RCB with both bat and ball in the first match of the IPL 2026 against SRH on March 28. (Pic credit: IANS)
9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Veteran India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is all set to play a key role for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with the ball in the first match of the IPL 2026 against SRH on March 28. In absence of Yash Dayal and Josh Hazelwood, Bhuvneshwar will have added responsibility in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)
10. Jacob Duffy
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) relied heavily on Josh Hazlewood's experience in the IPL 2025 season. However, Australian speedster Hazlewood is set to miss the initial matches of IPL 2026 due to fitness concerns and delayed clearance. In his absence, New Zealand's Jacob Duffy will step in as a new-ball option for RCB in the first match of the IPL 2026 against SRH on March 28. (Pic credit: IANS/RCB)
11. Mangesh Yadav
Yash Dayal, a key performer for RCB in recent seasons, will not take part in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season due to personal/legal reasons. This opens the door for Mangesh Yadav, the promising left-arm pacer from Madhya Pradesh, who is tipped to make his IPL debut in the first match of the 2026 season against SRH on March 28. Yadav, bought for Rs 5.2 crore in the mini-auction after a stellar MP T20 League brings a valuable left-arm angle and domestic form. (Pic credit: RCB/IANS)
12. Impact Player RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are likely to use Suyash Sharma or Rasikh Dar as their Impact Player in the first match of the IPL 2026 against SRH on March 28. (Pic credit: RCB)
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