RCB's predicted playing XI for IPL 2026 match against SRH: Virat Kohli to open, Josh Hazlewood misses out; Yash Dayal OUT, Mangesh Yadav IN

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the defending champions, are set to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the first match of the IPL 2026 on March 28 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

With Rajat Patidar leading the side after their historic title win last year, the buzz around RCB's playing XI has intensified. RCB is likely to have a reshuffled lineup, with Virat Kohli retaining his opening slot, Yash Dayal getting sidelined, Josh Hazlewood unavailable for the early games, and uncapped pacer Mangesh Yadav poised to make his IPL debut.

Here's RCB's predicted Playing XI for IPL 2026 match against SRH: