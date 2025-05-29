Advertisement
NewsPhotosRCB's Probable Playing XI vs PBKS In IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Tim David Misses Out, Josh Hazlewood Returns- In Pics
photoDetails

RCB's Probable Playing XI vs PBKS In IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Tim David Misses Out, Josh Hazlewood Returns- In Pics

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 1 match of IPL 2025. Check RCB's Probable XI. 

 

Updated:May 29, 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Virat Kohli

1/12
Virat Kohli

A pillar of RCB's batting for over a decade, Virat Kohli remains a consistent run-scorer at the top. He is again the leading scorer for RCB this season with 600+ runs, competing for the Orange Cap. 

 

Phil Salt

2/12
Phil Salt

The explosive English wicketkeeper-batter, Phil Salt, brings aggression to RCB's top order. His fearless hitting in the power play can quickly shift momentum, and he can be dangerous against PBKS' pace attack.

 

Mayank Agarwal

3/12
Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal adds experience and calmness in the top-middle order. He is playing as a replacement for Devdutt Padikkal, who was injured during the mid-tournament. 

 

Rajat Patidar (Captain)

4/12
Rajat Patidar (Captain)

Rajat Patidar will be seen playing as an impact substitute, as suffering from a thumb injury, his power stroke against spinners will be crucial in the match. 

 

Jitesh Sharma (WK)

5/12
Jitesh Sharma (WK)

As RCB's wicketkeeper and a dependable finisher, Jitesh Sharma is crucial in the death overs. He is the stand-in captain of the team, and his last knock against LSG proved his ability to finish matches.

 

Liam Livingstone

6/12
Liam Livingstone

A dynamic all-rounder, Livingstone offers brutal power-hitting in the lower middle order. Although his form is not impressive this season, and has struggled throughout the tournament. 

 

Romario Shepherd

7/12
Romario Shepherd

The West Indian all-rounder adds much-needed balance with his late-order hitting and useful pace bowling. Shepherd has been instrumental in tight finishes and offers depth in both departments.

 

Krunal Pandya

8/12
Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya brings a left-arm spin option along with lower-order batting strength. His experience in crunch situations and ability to contain runs in the middle overs provide tactical flexibility for the captain.

 

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

9/12
Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Veteran swing bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar offers control and early breakthroughs with the new ball. Although he is struggling with his form but his ability to take quick wickets makes him important in the powerplay. 

 

Yash Dayal

10/12
Yash Dayal

A young and promising pacer, Yash Dayal, brings energy and bounce to the pace attack. His development this season has been notable, and his role will be to support the senior pacers with incisive spells in the death overs.

 

Josh Hazlewood

11/12
Josh Hazlewood

The Australian quick is expected to return and add sharpness to RCB’s attack. With his ability to bowl hard lengths and deliver under pressure, Hazlewood’s presence is a big boost, especially in a high-stakes knockout game.

 

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

12/12
Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

Suyash Sharma is likely to be used as an Impact Player, offering leg-spin variety. His ability to break partnerships and deceive batters with flight makes him a tactical option depending on match conditions.

 

