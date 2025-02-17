Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2859722https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/rcbs-schedule-for-ipl-2025-all-you-need-to-know-about-royal-challengers-bengalurus-ipl-2025-season-in-pics-2859722
NewsPhotosRCB's Schedule For IPL 2025: All You Need To Know About Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2025 Season - In Pics RCB's Schedule For IPL 2025: All You Need To Know About Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2025 Season - In Pics
photoDetails

RCB's Schedule For IPL 2025: All You Need To Know About Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2025 Season - In Pics

The excitement for IPL 2025 is building, and for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans, it’s all about the fresh season ahead. With a new captain in Rajat Patidar and a strong squad ready to take on the competition, RCB’s journey through the tournament is bound to be full of thrilling moments. From intense clashes with top teams like Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings to exciting home games at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the full RCB IPL 2025 schedule is packed with high-energy matches. Here's a look at all the key fixtures, dates, timings, and venues you won’t want to miss!

Updated:Feb 17, 2025, 09:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Opening Match Against KKR

1/20
Opening Match Against KKR

  

RCB kicks off IPL 2025 with a high-stakes game against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on March 22 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, at 7:30 pm IST.

Follow Us

RCB vs CSK - A Fierce Rivalry

2/20
RCB vs CSK - A Fierce Rivalry

A marquee clash between RCB and Chennai Super Kings is set for March 28 in Chennai. This will be one of the most anticipated matchups of the season, starting at 7:30 pm IST.

Follow Us

RCB's Home Game Against GT

3/20
RCB's Home Game Against GT

On April 2, RCB faces Gujarat Titans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST, marking a crucial home game for the team.

Follow Us

RCB vs MI at Wankhede

4/20
RCB vs MI at Wankhede

On April 7, RCB travels to Mumbai to challenge Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Follow Us

RCB's Duel with DC at Home

5/20
RCB's Duel with DC at Home

RCB hosts Delhi Capitals on April 10 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. This evening encounter will commence at 7:30 pm IST.

Follow Us

RCB's First Away Match Against RR

6/20
RCB's First Away Match Against RR

RCB heads to Jaipur for a clash against Rajasthan Royals on April 13. The afternoon match starts at 3:30 pm IST.

Follow Us

RCB vs PBKS - Doubleheader Drama

7/20
RCB vs PBKS - Doubleheader Drama

On April 18, RCB faces Punjab Kings at home in Bengaluru. This exciting match will kick off at 7:30 pm IST, with a reverse fixture on April 20 in Mullanpur at 3:30 pm IST.

Follow Us

RCB vs RR - Bengaluru Showdown

8/20
RCB vs RR - Bengaluru Showdown

On April 24, RCB will take on Rajasthan Royals at home. Expect a thrilling encounter starting at 7:30 pm IST at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Follow Us

RCB’s Rivalry with CSK at Home

9/20
RCB’s Rivalry with CSK at Home

RCB’s home game against CSK on May 3 promises to be a blockbuster, with both teams bringing their A-game at 7:30 pm IST in Bengaluru.

Follow Us

The Final Showdown Against KKR

10/20
The Final Showdown Against KKR

The last league match of IPL 2025 for RCB will be a clash against KKR on May 17 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. This crucial match starts at 7:30 pm IST.

Follow Us

11/20
Follow Us

12/20
Follow Us

13/20
Follow Us

14/20
Follow Us

15/20
Follow Us

16/20
Follow Us

17/20
Follow Us

18/20
Follow Us

19/20
Follow Us

20/20
Follow Us
IPL Schedule 2025RCB IPL 2025 scheduleRoyal Challengers Bengaluru fixturesIPL 2025 match datesIPL 2025 Royal Challengers BengaluruRCB IPL 2025 full scheduleRCB vs KKR March 22IPL 2025 RCB match timingsRCB Chennai Super Kings clashRCB home games BengaluruRCB IPL 2025 full listIPL fixtures RCB 2025RCB vs Gujarat Titans April 2RCB vs MI April 7M Chinnaswamy Stadium IPL 2025RCB IPL 2025 key fixturesRCB IPL 2025 squadIPL 2025 RCB vs DCRCB IPL 2025 away matchesRCB IPL 2025 home gamesRCB vs RR April 13RCB vs PBKS April 18RCB vs CSK May 3IPL 2025 match timings BengaluruRCB IPL 2025 rivalriesRCB season opener KKRIPL 2025 match venues RCBIPL 2025 big matchesRCB IPL 2025 teamRajat Patidar IPL 2025IPL 2025 match calendarRoyal Challengers Bengaluru IPL previewRCB vs KKR May 17RCB IPL 2025 season highlights
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Not US, China Or Dubai, But THIS Country Is Richest In Terms Of GDP Per Capita
camera icon9
title
FASTag
FASTag New Rules From Feb 17, 2025: How 60 Minutes Can Save You From Penalties and Transaction Failures! Check Cooling Period And How To Avoid Extra Charges
camera icon10
title
Jasprit Bumrah
Harshit Rana For Jasprit Bumrah, This Pacer Replaces Pat Cummins: Players Ruled Out With Injuries And Their Replacements For Champions Trophy 2025
camera icon8
title
Sonam Kapoor Most Fashionable Outfits
8 Times Sonam Kapoor Slayed Like the Ultimate Fashion Diva!
camera icon8
title
success story
Meet One Of Richest Indians In Dubai: Once Sold Fruits On Streets, Now Opening Gulf’s Most Expensive School With World-Class Facilities – Check Fees; His Net Worth Is...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK