RCB's Schedule For IPL 2025: All You Need To Know About Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2025 Season - In Pics
The excitement for IPL 2025 is building, and for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans, it’s all about the fresh season ahead. With a new captain in Rajat Patidar and a strong squad ready to take on the competition, RCB’s journey through the tournament is bound to be full of thrilling moments. From intense clashes with top teams like Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings to exciting home games at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the full RCB IPL 2025 schedule is packed with high-energy matches. Here's a look at all the key fixtures, dates, timings, and venues you won’t want to miss!
Opening Match Against KKR
RCB kicks off IPL 2025 with a high-stakes game against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on March 22 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, at 7:30 pm IST.
RCB vs CSK - A Fierce Rivalry
A marquee clash between RCB and Chennai Super Kings is set for March 28 in Chennai. This will be one of the most anticipated matchups of the season, starting at 7:30 pm IST.
RCB's Home Game Against GT
On April 2, RCB faces Gujarat Titans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST, marking a crucial home game for the team.
RCB vs MI at Wankhede
On April 7, RCB travels to Mumbai to challenge Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST.
RCB's Duel with DC at Home
RCB hosts Delhi Capitals on April 10 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. This evening encounter will commence at 7:30 pm IST.
RCB's First Away Match Against RR
RCB heads to Jaipur for a clash against Rajasthan Royals on April 13. The afternoon match starts at 3:30 pm IST.
RCB vs PBKS - Doubleheader Drama
On April 18, RCB faces Punjab Kings at home in Bengaluru. This exciting match will kick off at 7:30 pm IST, with a reverse fixture on April 20 in Mullanpur at 3:30 pm IST.
RCB vs RR - Bengaluru Showdown
On April 24, RCB will take on Rajasthan Royals at home. Expect a thrilling encounter starting at 7:30 pm IST at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
RCB’s Rivalry with CSK at Home
RCB’s home game against CSK on May 3 promises to be a blockbuster, with both teams bringing their A-game at 7:30 pm IST in Bengaluru.
The Final Showdown Against KKR
The last league match of IPL 2025 for RCB will be a clash against KKR on May 17 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. This crucial match starts at 7:30 pm IST.
