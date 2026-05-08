RCB's strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians: Jacob Bethell, Jitesh Sharma OUT; Jordan Cox, Venkatesh Iyer IN; check full lineup

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As the IPL 2026 season reaches its business end, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), under skipper Rajat Patidar, face pressure to stabilize their form amid inconsistent results. After their loss against LSG, RCB are likely to make major changes in their playing XI for the crucial IPL 2026 clash against Mumbai Indians at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur on Sunday, May 10.

Here's RCB's strongest predicted playing XI for the IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians: