RCB's strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians: Jacob Bethell, Jitesh Sharma OUT; Jordan Cox, Venkatesh Iyer IN; check full lineup
As the IPL 2026 season reaches its business end, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), under skipper Rajat Patidar, face pressure to stabilize their form amid inconsistent results. After their loss against LSG, RCB are likely to make major changes in their playing XI for the crucial IPL 2026 clash against Mumbai Indians at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur on Sunday, May 10.
Here's RCB's strongest predicted playing XI for the IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians:
1. Venkatesh Iyer
India all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer might replace England batter Jacob Bethell at the top in RCB's playing XI for their IPL 2026 clash against Mumbai Indians in Raipur on Sunday. Bethell got the opportunity in the absence of injured Phil Salt but he has failed to deliver with the bat so far. Apart from his batting, Venkatesh gives RCB a bowling option as well. (Pic credit: RCB)
2. Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli remains the heartbeat of RCB in the IPL and his hunger for runs and sheer fitness levels are unmatched even in 2026. He is all set to continue as the RCB opener and will be tasked with anchoring the innings while maintaining an aggressive strike rate in the powerplay in the IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday in Raipur. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Devdutt Padikkal
Devdutt Padikkal is set to play a pivotal role for RCB in the IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday in Raipur. After playing many match-winning knocks this season, Padikkal will look to continue his heroics with the bat. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Rajat Patidar
Rajat Patidar is all set to lead RCB in the IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday in Raipur. Patidar, an in-form batter, is the perfect foil at the No. 4 spot - excellent against spin, capable of arresting a collapse, and equally devastating when set. (Pic credit: IANS)
5. Jordan Cox (Wk-batter)
England wicket-keeper batter Jordan Cox might replace out-of-form batter Jitesh Sharma in RCB's playing XI for their IPL 2026 clash against Mumbai Indians in Raipur on Sunday. Jitesh has been the most disappointing batter for RCB in the ongoing season. (Pic credit: IANS/RCB)
6. Tim David
Tim David is all set to serve as RCB's primary finisher and middle-to-lower order power hitter during the IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians in Raipur on Sunday. David, who acts as the "bridge" between the top-order anchors and the bowling all-rounders, is a high-impact player expected to hit boundaries from ball one, maintaining a strike rate well above 170-180. (Pic credit: IANS)
7. Romario Shepherd
Romario Shepherd, known for his power hitting as well as valuable bowling, is all set to play a key role for RCB in the IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians in Raipur on Sunday. Romario, who failed to take RCB over the victory line against LSG, will look to bounce back. (Pic credit: IANS)
8. Krunal Pandya
Star all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who has been in good form, will provide that perfect balance to RCB with both bat and ball in the IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians in Raipur on Sunday. (Pic credit: IANS)
9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Veteran India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is all set to play a key role for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with the ball in the IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians in Raipur on Sunday. Bhuvneshwar, who has been in fine form, will look to continue his heroics with the ball for RCB. (Pic credit: IANS)
10. Josh Hazlewood
Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood, who has had a mixed IPL season so far, will be key for RCB's success in their IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians in Raipur on Sunday. (Pic credit: IANS)
11. Suyash Sharma
Suyash Sharma will be a key weapon for RCB in their IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians in Raipur on Sunday. Suyash, who has struggled a bit in the last few matches will look to bounce back. (Pic credit: IANS)
RCB Impact Player Options
The likes of Jacob Duffy, Rasikh Salam Dar, Mangesh Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh are likely to be impact player options for RCB in their IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians in Raipur on Sunday. (Pic credit: IANS)
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