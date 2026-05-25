RCB's strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans: Virat Kohli to open, suspense over Phil Salt, Venkatesh Iyer to bat at...; check probable lineup
The stage is set for a blockbuster clash at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA) in Dharamshala, where top-seeded Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will square off against the formidable Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026 on Tuesday, May 26. As tactical masterminds on both sides draw up their final blueprints, all eyes are on RCB’s selection dilemmas as the defending champions sweat over combinations - specifically the inclusion of dynamic opener Phil Salt and the batting slot of the in-form Venkatesh Iyer.
Here's RCB's strongest predicted playing XI for IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans:
1. Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli remains the heartbeat of RCB in the IPL and his hunger for runs and sheer fitness levels are unmatched even in the ongoing IPL 2026 season. He is all set to continue as the RCB opener and will be tasked with anchoring the innings while maintaining an aggressive strike rate in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans in Dharamshala. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Venkatesh Iyer/Phil Salt
The biggest suspense revolves around Phil Salt, who is racing against time to recover from an injury. On the eve of the all-important game, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar said Salt is close to returning from injury but added that the call on whether the England batter will play Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans in Dharamsala is yet to be taken. If Salt is fit, he is expected to partner Virat Kohli at the top. Meanwhile, Venkatesh Iyer has also made a strong case to open the innings for RCB against GT after his brilliant performances in limited opportunities. Many experts have backed Iyer to open alongside Kohli if Salt isn't 100 percent ready. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Devdutt Padikkal
Devdutt Padikkal is set to play a pivotal role for RCB in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans in Dharamsala. After playing many match-winning knocks this season, Padikkal will look to continue his heroics with the bat. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Rajat Patidar
Rajat Patidar is all set to lead RCB in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday in Dharamsala. Patidar, an in-form batter, is the perfect foil at the No. 4 spot - excellent against spin, capable of arresting a collapse, and equally devastating when set. (Pic credit: IANS)
5. Jitesh Sharma (WK)
Wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma is all set to bat alongside power-hitters like Tim David and Romario Shepherd in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday in Dharamsala to form a heavy-hitting lower order. Jitesh has been far from his best in the ongoing season and will look to turn things around. (Pic credit: IANS)
6. Tim David
Tim David is all set to serve as RCB's primary finisher and middle-to-lower order power hitter during the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday in Dharamsala. David, who acts as the "bridge" between the top-order anchors and the bowling all-rounders, is a high-impact player expected to hit boundaries from ball one, maintaining a strike rate well above 170-180. (Pic credit: IANS)
7. Romario Shepherd
Romario Shepherd, known for his power hitting as well as valuable bowling, is all set to play a key role for RCB in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday in Dharamsala. Like Jitesh Sharma, Romario has also been far from his best in the ongoing season and will look to make his present felt in the crucial clash. (Pic credit: IANS)
8. Krunal Pandya
Star all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who has been in good form, will provide that perfect balance to RCB with both bat and ball in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday in Dharamsala. (Pic credit: IANS)
9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Veteran India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been in red-hot form with the ball, is all set to play a key role for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday in Dharamsala. His performance with the new ball can dictate RCB's success against GT. (Pic credit: IANS)
10. Josh Hazlewood
Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood, who has had a mixed IPL season so far, will be key for RCB's success in their IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday in Dharamsala. (Pic credit: IANS)
11. Rasikh Salam Dar
Rasikh Salam Dar has had a highly impactful season for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2026. He is all set to be a key bowler for RCB in IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday in Dharamsala. (Pic credit: IANS)
RCB Impact Player Options
The likes of Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Mangesh Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh are likely to be impact player options for RCB in their IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday in Dharamsala. (Pic credit: IANS)
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