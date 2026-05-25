RCB's strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans: Virat Kohli to open, suspense over Phil Salt, Venkatesh Iyer to bat at...; check probable lineup

2 / 12

The biggest suspense revolves around Phil Salt, who is racing against time to recover from an injury. On the eve of the all-important game, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar said Salt is close to returning from injury but added that the call on whether the England batter will play Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans in Dharamsala is yet to be taken. If Salt is fit, he is expected to partner Virat Kohli at the top. Meanwhile, Venkatesh Iyer has also made a strong case to open the innings for RCB against GT after his brilliant performances in limited opportunities. Many experts have backed Iyer to open alongside Kohli if Salt isn't 100 percent ready. (Pic credit: IANS)