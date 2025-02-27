Revealed: How Much Money Will Pakistan Get After Champions Trophy 2025 Elimination?
Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, ICC declared a 53% increase in the prize money compared to the 2017 Champions Trophy.
ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Pakistan who is hosting the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, became the first team to get eliminated from the high-octane league.
Pakistan Out Of Champions Trophy 2025
They suffered defeats at the hands of New Zealand and then to India. The likes of India and New Zealand have made it to the semi-finals from Group A, while Pakistan and Bangladesh are out of the tournament.
53% Increase In Prize Money
Champions Trophy 2025 Runners Up Prize Money
The winner of the Champions Trophy 2025 will get $2.24 million along with the trophy while the runners-up will receive $1.12 million.
ICC Prize Money For Champions Trophy 2025
As per ICC, teams who will finish fifth and sixth will earn $350000 (INR 3.05 crore) alongside the mandatory sum.
Seventh or Eighth Place Teams Prize Money
Teams that lose in the semi-finals will receive $560,000. Teams that will end their campaign at seventh or eighth place could earn them $140,000.
How Much Money Pakistan Will Get
Since Pakistan is out of the Champions Trophy 2025, they will be getting $125,000 for being part of the event. So, Pakistan is guaranteed this amount, regardless of their final standing in the competition.
