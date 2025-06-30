Rinku Singh BSA Controversy Explained: Why UP Government’s Decision Sparked Nationwide Debate

photoDetails

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh, known for his IPL performances, has been appointed as a Basic Education Officer (BSA) in Uttar Pradesh under the International Medal Winner Direct Recruitment Rules 2022. Despite having formal education only up to Class 9, his selection has sparked massive controversy on social media. While some support the move as recognition of sporting excellence, others criticize it as an insult to qualified, educated youth. The role typically requires a graduate degree, but Rinku has seven years to complete it. His engagement to SP MP Priya Saroj has further fueled speculation about political influence behind the appointment.