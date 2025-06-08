Rinku Singh-Priya Saroj Engagement: Luxurious Ceremony In Lucknow Was Nothing Short of Royal Celebration - Check Priceless Pics You Can’t Miss
Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and SP MP Priya Saroj got engaged in a private ceremony in Lucknow. Held at the Centrum Hotel, the event was attended by top political leaders, including Akhilesh and Dimple Yadav. An emotional Priya shed tears of joy. Scroll down to watch the stunning pics of lavish engagement:
Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj Get Engaged in Lucknow
Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and SP MP Priya Saroj exchanged rings in a grand yet private ceremony at the Falaknuma Hall of Centrum Hotel in Lucknow on Sunday.
Priya Saroj Sheds Tears of Joy
Priya Saroj became emotional and shed tears of joy during the ceremony, overwhelmed by the love and support around her.
Couple’s First Public Appearance Together
A heartwarming video from the engagement shows the couple holding hands and smiling, marking their first public appearance as an engaged couple.
Akhilesh and Dimple Yadav Grace the Occasion
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav were among the top guests, adding political weight and warmth to the celebration.
Blend of Politics and Cricket
The engagement brought together two rising stars from vastly different domains Rinku from cricket and Priya from politics signifying a powerful and symbolic union.
Family at the Heart of the Celebration
Despite the VIP guest list, the event remained a family-centric occasion. Kamlesh Yadav, a close family friend, confirmed the celebration's intimate and familial nature.
Priya Saroj: A Young Face in Parliament
Priya Saroj, representing Machhlishahr in UP, is one of India’s youngest MPs and is known for her grounded nature and rapid political rise in the SP ranks.
Celebrations with Close Friends and Allies
Kamlesh Yadav highlighted that the bond between the two families spans over 25 years, reinforcing the deep personal connections behind the ceremony.
Rinku Singh: From IPL Heroics to Life Milestone
Known for his finishing flair in the IPL and consistent performances, Rinku Singh now steps into a new innings of life with his engagement to Priya.
Luxurious Venue Sets the Tone
Held at Lucknow’s five-star Centrum Hotel’s Falaknuma Hall, the ceremony exuded elegance and tradition, making it a perfect venue for the high-profile couple.
Fans Shower Love as Video Goes Viral
The engagement video quickly went viral on social media, with fans celebrating the couple and sending blessings as the two begin a new chapter together.
