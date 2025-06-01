Advertisement
Rinku Singh Set To Marry MP Priya Saroj: All You Need To Know About Cricket’s Big Fat Political Love Story - In Pics

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is set to marry Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj, with their engagement scheduled for June 8 in Lucknow and the wedding on November 18 in Varanasi. The couple reportedly met through mutual friends and have family approval. Priya, 25, is India’s youngest female MP and a former Supreme Court lawyer. Rinku, known for his IPL heroics with KKR, is beginning a new chapter off the field. The wedding is expected to draw top names from politics, Bollywood, and cricket, making it one of the most high-profile events of 2025. Fans and media are abuzz with excitement.

Updated:Jun 01, 2025, 12:00 PM IST
1. Rinku Singh to Get Engaged on June 8 in Lucknow

1. Rinku Singh to Get Engaged on June 8 in Lucknow

The engagement ceremony of Rinku Singh and MP Priya Saroj is set for June 8 at a luxurious 7-star hotel in Lucknow, marking the official beginning of their union.

2. Lavish Wedding Scheduled for November 18 in Varanasi

2. Lavish Wedding Scheduled for November 18 in Varanasi

The couple will tie the knot on November 18 at the iconic Hotel Taj in Varanasi, blending cricket stardom with political prominence in a grand traditional celebration.

3. Relationship Rooted in Friendship and Family Blessings

3. Relationship Rooted in Friendship and Family Blessings

Rinku and Priya met through a mutual friend with cricketing connections. Their romance blossomed with the consent of both families after months of meaningful discussions.

4. Priya Saroj: India’s Youngest Female MP and a Supreme Court Lawyer

4. Priya Saroj: India's Youngest Female MP and a Supreme Court Lawyer

Priya, elected from Machhlishahr at 25, is a rising star in Indian politics. She’s also a former Supreme Court lawyer with degrees from Delhi University and Amity University.

5. From IPL Star to Groom: Rinku Singh’s 2025 Season Recap

5. From IPL Star to Groom: Rinku Singh's 2025 Season Recap

Rinku scored 206 runs for KKR in IPL 2025 at a strike rate of 153.73. Now, the finisher known for five sixes in an over is set to enter a new innings — marriage.

6. Tufani Saroj Played a Key Role in Formalising the Alliance

6. Tufani Saroj Played a Key Role in Formalising the Alliance

Priya’s father, SP MLA Tufani Saroj, confirmed the talks between families and dismissed earlier engagement rumours, paving the way for the upcoming celebrations.

7. Star-Studded Wedding Expected With Bollywood and Political Dignitaries

7. Star-Studded Wedding Expected With Bollywood and Political Dignitaries

The November wedding in Varanasi is expected to be attended by top political leaders, Bollywood stars, and cricket personalities, making it one of the most high-profile events of 2025.

8. Political and Cricketing Circles Celebrate the Union

8. Political and Cricketing Circles Celebrate the Union

The wedding has become a trending topic across both political and sports media, symbolizing a powerful cross-industry alliance that has fans talking and sharing in large numbers.

9. Fans Flood Social Media With Wishes and Curiosity

9. Fans Flood Social Media With Wishes and Curiosity

With search terms like “Rinku Singh marriage date” and “Priya Saroj engagement details” trending, fans have taken over social media to celebrate the couple’s union and upcoming festivities.

 

10. A Perfect Power Couple of New India

10. A Perfect Power Couple of New India

With Rinku representing Indian cricket and Priya shaping the nation's political future, this union embodies modern India — youthful, ambitious, and inspiring across fields.

