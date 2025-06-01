Rinku Singh Set To Marry MP Priya Saroj: All You Need To Know About Cricket’s Big Fat Political Love Story - In Pics

photoDetails

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is set to marry Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj, with their engagement scheduled for June 8 in Lucknow and the wedding on November 18 in Varanasi. The couple reportedly met through mutual friends and have family approval. Priya, 25, is India’s youngest female MP and a former Supreme Court lawyer. Rinku, known for his IPL heroics with KKR, is beginning a new chapter off the field. The wedding is expected to draw top names from politics, Bollywood, and cricket, making it one of the most high-profile events of 2025. Fans and media are abuzz with excitement.