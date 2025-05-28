Rishabh Pant Earned ₹10 Lakh Per Run in IPL 2025 – Was LSG’s ₹27 Crore Gamble Worth It?

photoDetails

Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in IPL history after Lucknow Super Giants bought him for ₹27 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Despite his high price, Pant scored only 269 runs in 14 matches, averaging ₹10.03 lakh per run—sparking debate over his value. His performance included one standout century (118*), but lacked consistency. Known for his explosive batting and leadership, Pant has crossed 300+ runs in every IPL season since 2017. While his move from Delhi to Lucknow made headlines, fans remain divided on whether LSG’s record-breaking investment was justified based on his 2025 output.