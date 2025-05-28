Advertisement
Rishabh Pant Earned ₹10 Lakh Per Run in IPL 2025 – Was LSG's ₹27 Crore Gamble Worth It?
Rishabh Pant Earned ₹10 Lakh Per Run in IPL 2025 – Was LSG's ₹27 Crore Gamble Worth It?

Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in IPL history after Lucknow Super Giants bought him for ₹27 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Despite his high price, Pant scored only 269 runs in 14 matches, averaging ₹10.03 lakh per run—sparking debate over his value. His performance included one standout century (118*), but lacked consistency. Known for his explosive batting and leadership, Pant has crossed 300+ runs in every IPL season since 2017. While his move from Delhi to Lucknow made headlines, fans remain divided on whether LSG’s record-breaking investment was justified based on his 2025 output.

Updated:May 28, 2025, 09:23 AM IST
1. Rishabh Pant Earned ₹10.03 Lakh for Every Run in IPL 2025

1. Rishabh Pant Earned ₹10.03 Lakh for Every Run in IPL 2025

Pant scored 269 runs in 14 matches for LSG, translating to an eye-watering ₹10.03 lakh per run, making him the costliest player per run in IPL history.

2. India's Star Wicketkeeper Became the Highest Paid Player in IPL History

2. India’s Star Wicketkeeper Became the Highest Paid Player in IPL History

At ₹27 crore, Rishabh Pant shattered all previous records at the IPL 2025 auction, overtaking stars like Sam Curran and Cameron Green in total purse value.

3. Pant's Strike Rate Dropped Despite the Price Tag

3. Pant’s Strike Rate Dropped Despite the Price Tag

Pant struck at 133.17 in IPL 2025, well below his 2018 peak (173.60). His average (24.45) also raised eyebrows, leading to debates over his cost-effectiveness.

4. One Century Boosted His 2025 Stats—But Was It Enough?

4. One Century Boosted His 2025 Stats—But Was It Enough?

Pant’s 118 knock* was his only big innings in 2025. Outside of that, he managed just 151 runs across 13 games, highlighting consistency concerns.

5. LSG Gambled on Experience Over Youth

5. LSG Gambled on Experience Over Youth

With over 125 IPL matches and 3553 runs, LSG banked on Pant’s leadership and finishing ability. But did that gamble pay off in crunch situations?

6. Pant Has Scored 300+ Runs in Every Season Since 2017

6. Pant Has Scored 300+ Runs in Every Season Since 2017

Despite a relatively lean 2025, Rishabh has been one of IPL’s most consistent batters, crossing 300 runs every season for 8 straight years.

7. Delhi to Lucknow: A ₹27 Crore Switch That Redefined the Auction

7. Delhi to Lucknow: A ₹27 Crore Switch That Redefined the Auction

Pant’s shift from Delhi Capitals to Lucknow Super Giants wasn’t just a transfer—it was a statement move that redefined IPL auction dynamics.

8. Rishabh Pant Is IPL's Highest-Earning Wicketkeeper-Batter

8. Rishabh Pant Is IPL’s Highest-Earning Wicketkeeper-Batter

No other wicketkeeper-batter in IPL history has commanded this kind of paycheck, cementing Pant’s legacy in T20 franchise cricket salary history.

9. Pant's Run Value Surpassed Even Top International Icons

9. Pant’s Run Value Surpassed Even Top International Icons

For comparison, David Warner earned ₹3.2 lakh per run in 2020. Pant’s ₹10.03 lakh per run dwarfs most IPL greats, setting a new financial benchmark.

 

10. Is He Worth It? IPL Fans Divided Over ₹27 Cr Call

10. Is He Worth It? IPL Fans Divided Over ₹27 Cr Call

Twitter and Reddit exploded with debates: “Is ₹27 Cr for 269 runs justified?” While some defend his potential, others question LSG’s ROI from the mega buy.

