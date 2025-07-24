Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2935994https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/rishabh-pant-injury-update-will-he-play-day-2-of-india-vs-england-4th-test-2935994
NewsPhotosRishabh Pant Injury Update: Will He Play Day 2 Of India Vs England 4th Test?
photoDetails

Rishabh Pant Injury Update: Will He Play Day 2 Of India Vs England 4th Test?

Rishabh Pant’s injury on Day 1 of the India vs England 4th Test 2025 has sparked major concern for Team India. The wicketkeeper-batter retired hurt after being struck on the right foot by a Chris Woakes delivery while attempting a reverse sweep. Pant was batting on 37 and appeared in visible pain, prompting an immediate scan. The BCCI confirmed the injury update, stating Pant’s availability for Day 2 remains uncertain. His absence could significantly impact India’s chances in this crucial Test. With Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul, or Ishan Kishan as potential replacements, all eyes remain on the final medical report.

Updated:Jul 24, 2025, 08:09 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Rishabh Pant Injured While Attempting Risky Reverse Sweep

1/11
1. Rishabh Pant Injured While Attempting Risky Reverse Sweep

Pant copped a direct hit to the right foot from a full-length Chris Woakes delivery while trying a reverse sweep, causing immediate visible swelling and forcing him off the field in pain.

Follow Us

2. BCCI Confirms Foot Blow, Scans Awaited

2/11
2. BCCI Confirms Foot Blow, Scans Awaited

The BCCI confirmed Pant was taken for scans after the impact. As of now, India await overnight results, with Day 2 participation uncertain. "BCCI Medical Update".

Follow Us

3. Pant's Absence May Reshape India’s Batting Strategy

3/11
3. Pant's Absence May Reshape India’s Batting Strategy

Pant was batting on 37 off 48 balls in a promising knock. His exit disrupts India’s middle-order momentum — a significant concern in a must-win match to level the India vs England Test series.

Follow Us

4. Dhruv Jurel Likely to Keep Wickets Again

4/11
4. Dhruv Jurel Likely to Keep Wickets Again

If Pant can't return, Dhruv Jurel will likely step in behind the stumps — though his last outing at Lord’s saw him concede 26 byes, raising questions about his readiness at this level.

Follow Us

5. Pant Already Battling Finger Injury from 3rd Test

5/11
5. Pant Already Battling Finger Injury from 3rd Test

This is Pant’s second injury of the series. He suffered a finger bruise in the third Test at Lord’s, which already kept him from wicketkeeping duties. Now, a new setback adds further uncertainty.

Follow Us

6. Injury a Potential Game-Changer in the Series

6/11
6. Injury a Potential Game-Changer in the Series

Experts like Michael Vaughan believe Pant’s injury could “hugely impact” the outcome of the Test and possibly the series. With Pant in form, India losing him could swing momentum England’s way.

Follow Us

7. KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan in Contingency Plan

7/11
7. KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan in Contingency Plan

If Pant is ruled out for the series, Ishan Kishan (recently with India A and playing County cricket) and KL Rahul (former keeper, last donned gloves in 2023) are possible replacements.

Follow Us

8. Sai Sudharsan Acknowledges the Void Left by Pant

8/11
8. Sai Sudharsan Acknowledges the Void Left by Pant

Sudharsan, who scored his maiden Test 50, admitted Pant’s injury could have “serious consequences,” as India may now need to rely more on all-rounders to stabilize their innings.

Follow Us

9. Pant's Series Form Was Crucial for India’s Campaign

9/11
9. Pant's Series Form Was Crucial for India’s Campaign

Pant entered this Test after scoring two centuries and two fifties across the first three matches — making him one of the most in-form Indian players in the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series.

 

Follow Us

10. Final Call Expected Before Start of Day 2

10/11
10. Final Call Expected Before Start of Day 2

All eyes now turn to Manchester’s morning medical bulletin. Whether Pant takes the field or not could define the fate of the 4th Test, with India desperate to keep the series alive.

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
rishabh pant injury updateWill Rishabh Pant play 4th TestRishabh Pant vs England injuryIndia vs England 4th Test 2025Rishabh Pant scan reportPant foot injury newsRishabh Pant retired hurtRishabh Pant latest fitness updateIndia team news vs EnglandDhruv Jurel wicketkeeper IndiaRishabh Pant reverse sweep injuryBCCI update on Rishabh PantPant injury Day 1 4th TestRishabh Pant match fitness statusRishabh Pant playing todayPant unavailable for 4th TestIndia vs England Test series newsPant injury consequence for IndiaKL Rahul wicketkeeping optionIshan Kishan Test comebackMichael Vaughan on Rishabh PantRishabh Pant comeback after car accidentEngland vs India 2025 injury newsSudharsan on Rishabh Pant injuryIndia playing XI 4th TestRishabh Pant batting performance 2025Rishabh Pant 4th Test scoreChris Woakes injures PantRishabh Pant impact on India vs England seriesRishabh Pant highlights today
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
7 Best Horror Movies
Horror Movies Watchlist: 7 Gory Netflix Films That’ll Leave You Scarred
camera icon8
title
From MS Dhoni to Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: 6 Sports Biopics That Turned Theatres Into Stadiums
camera icon12
title
Ind vs Eng
Meet ‘THESE’ 6 Indian Batters Who Scored 1000-Plus Test Runs In England; KL Rahul And Rishabh Pant Join Elite List
camera icon5
title
Auto news
India’s Cheapest 7-Seater Car Launched At Rs 6.29 Lakh: 360-Degree Camera, 6 Airbags, BIG Screen And More - Check Out Maruti Ertiga's Closest Rival
camera icon10
title
Cricketers who never won world cup
8 Unluckiest Cricketers Who Never Won A World Cup Or IPL Title, 3 Indians In The List
NEWS ON ONE CLICK