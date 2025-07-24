Rishabh Pant Injury Update: Will He Play Day 2 Of India Vs England 4th Test?

photoDetails

Rishabh Pant’s injury on Day 1 of the India vs England 4th Test 2025 has sparked major concern for Team India. The wicketkeeper-batter retired hurt after being struck on the right foot by a Chris Woakes delivery while attempting a reverse sweep. Pant was batting on 37 and appeared in visible pain, prompting an immediate scan. The BCCI confirmed the injury update, stating Pant’s availability for Day 2 remains uncertain. His absence could significantly impact India’s chances in this crucial Test. With Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul, or Ishan Kishan as potential replacements, all eyes remain on the final medical report.