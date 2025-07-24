Rishabh Pant Injury Update: Will He Play Day 2 Of India Vs England 4th Test?
Rishabh Pant’s injury on Day 1 of the India vs England 4th Test 2025 has sparked major concern for Team India. The wicketkeeper-batter retired hurt after being struck on the right foot by a Chris Woakes delivery while attempting a reverse sweep. Pant was batting on 37 and appeared in visible pain, prompting an immediate scan. The BCCI confirmed the injury update, stating Pant’s availability for Day 2 remains uncertain. His absence could significantly impact India’s chances in this crucial Test. With Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul, or Ishan Kishan as potential replacements, all eyes remain on the final medical report.
1. Rishabh Pant Injured While Attempting Risky Reverse Sweep
Pant copped a direct hit to the right foot from a full-length Chris Woakes delivery while trying a reverse sweep, causing immediate visible swelling and forcing him off the field in pain.
2. BCCI Confirms Foot Blow, Scans Awaited
The BCCI confirmed Pant was taken for scans after the impact. As of now, India await overnight results, with Day 2 participation uncertain. "BCCI Medical Update".
3. Pant's Absence May Reshape India’s Batting Strategy
Pant was batting on 37 off 48 balls in a promising knock. His exit disrupts India’s middle-order momentum — a significant concern in a must-win match to level the India vs England Test series.
4. Dhruv Jurel Likely to Keep Wickets Again
If Pant can't return, Dhruv Jurel will likely step in behind the stumps — though his last outing at Lord’s saw him concede 26 byes, raising questions about his readiness at this level.
5. Pant Already Battling Finger Injury from 3rd Test
This is Pant’s second injury of the series. He suffered a finger bruise in the third Test at Lord’s, which already kept him from wicketkeeping duties. Now, a new setback adds further uncertainty.
6. Injury a Potential Game-Changer in the Series
Experts like Michael Vaughan believe Pant’s injury could “hugely impact” the outcome of the Test and possibly the series. With Pant in form, India losing him could swing momentum England’s way.
7. KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan in Contingency Plan
If Pant is ruled out for the series, Ishan Kishan (recently with India A and playing County cricket) and KL Rahul (former keeper, last donned gloves in 2023) are possible replacements.
8. Sai Sudharsan Acknowledges the Void Left by Pant
Sudharsan, who scored his maiden Test 50, admitted Pant’s injury could have “serious consequences,” as India may now need to rely more on all-rounders to stabilize their innings.
9. Pant's Series Form Was Crucial for India’s Campaign
Pant entered this Test after scoring two centuries and two fifties across the first three matches — making him one of the most in-form Indian players in the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series.
10. Final Call Expected Before Start of Day 2
All eyes now turn to Manchester’s morning medical bulletin. Whether Pant takes the field or not could define the fate of the 4th Test, with India desperate to keep the series alive.
Trending Photos