NewsPhotosRishabh Pant Net Worth 2025: How Much Does ‘Spidey’ Earn? Check BCCI Contract, IPL Earnings, Endorsements And More - IN PICS
Rishabh Pant Net Worth 2025: How Much Does ‘Spidey’ Earn? Check BCCI Contract, IPL Earnings, Endorsements And More - IN PICS

Born on October 4, 1997, in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Rishabh Pant has become one of the most exciting and fearless cricketers of modern times. Known for his aggressive batting and fearless stroke play, Pant burst onto the international stage after impressing in the India U-19 setup. He made his T20I debut in 2017, followed by his Test debut in 2018 against England and ODI debut the same year. Here's a look at his 2025 net worth and how much he earns from cricket and endorsements. 

 

Updated:Oct 04, 2025, 08:08 AM IST
Rishabh Pant

1/10
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant, India’s dynamic wicketkeeper-batter, has become one of the wealthiest young cricketers in the country. By 2025, his estimated net worth stands at around Rs 100 crore ($12 million USD), driven by cricket earnings, IPL contracts, and brand endorsements.

 

Early Earnings

2/10
Early Earnings

Pant made his international debut in 2017, and his BCCI contracts, along with IPL stints at Delhi Capitals, initially formed the foundation of his wealth. His fearless batting style soon made him a fan favorite, boosting both his brand value and salary growth.

 

IPL Contracts

3/10
IPL Contracts

In 2025, Rishabh Pant grabbed headlines when Lucknow Super Giants signed him for Rs 27 crore, one of the most expensive deals in IPL history. Over the years, the IPL has been a major contributor to his income, cementing his financial growth.

 

BCCI Salary

4/10
BCCI Salary

Pant is on the BCCI’s Grade A central contract, which earns him around Rs 5 crore annually, apart from match fees. He gets Rs 15 lakh per Test, Rs 6 lakh per ODI, and Rs 3 lakh per T20I, further adding to his earnings.

 

Endorsements

5/10
Endorsements

Off the field, Pant endorses several big brands including Adidas, JSW, Dream11, Realme, and more. His endorsement value reportedly grew by over 30% after his comeback in 2024, making him one of the most marketable Indian cricketers.

 

Real Estate Investments

6/10
Real Estate Investments

Pant has invested in multiple properties across India, including luxury homes in Delhi, Roorkee, Dehradun, and Haridwar. His properties add significant value to his overall wealth and highlight his investment foresight.

 

Cars and Lifestyle

7/10
Cars and Lifestyle

Pant has a passion for cars, with a collection that includes Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and a Ford Mustang. Despite his luxurious lifestyle, he is also known for his grounded personality and strong family ties.

 

Accident and Recovery

8/10
Accident and Recovery

Pant’s serious car accident in December 2022 temporarily halted his career and income flow. However, his return to cricket in 2024 not only revived his earnings but also boosted his endorsement value, proving his resilience both on and off the field.

 

Current Net Worth (2025)

9/10
Current Net Worth (2025)

As of 2025, Pant’s net worth is pegged around Rs 100 crore, with IPL and endorsements forming the largest chunks. His steady earnings from BCCI contracts and investments ensure long-term financial security.

 

Conclusion

10/10
Conclusion

Rishabh Pant’s journey from a young wicketkeeper to one of India’s richest cricketers reflects his hard work, talent, and determination. With a stellar comeback story and growing brand presence, Pant is not just a cricketing star but also a financial success story.

 

