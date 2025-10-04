Rishabh Pant Net Worth 2025: How Much Does ‘Spidey’ Earn? Check BCCI Contract, IPL Earnings, Endorsements And More - IN PICS

photoDetails

Born on October 4, 1997, in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Rishabh Pant has become one of the most exciting and fearless cricketers of modern times. Known for his aggressive batting and fearless stroke play, Pant burst onto the international stage after impressing in the India U-19 setup. He made his T20I debut in 2017, followed by his Test debut in 2018 against England and ODI debut the same year. Here's a look at his 2025 net worth and how much he earns from cricket and endorsements.