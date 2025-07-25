Rishabh Pant Net Worth 2025: IPL’s 27,00,00,000 Deal, BCCI Contract, Brand Endorsements, And More
Rishabh Pant, currently touring England with Team India, has been in red-hot form across all formats. Despite battling a foot injury, he scored a gritty half-century in the 4th Test. Here's a look at his 2025 net worth and how much he earns from cricket and endorsements.
Rishabh Pant’s Financial Rise
Rishabh Pant has not only made headlines for his fearless batting and wicketkeeping but also his skyrocketing financial growth. In 2025, Pant’s net worth has soared following record-breaking IPL deals, lucrative endorsements, and a steady income from the BCCI.
Record IPL 2025 Contract - Rs 27 Crore
In the IPL 2025 auction, Rishabh Pant created history after being bought by Lucknow Super Giants for a jaw-dropping Rs 27 crore, making him the highest-paid player in IPL history. This single contract has significantly boosted his annual income.
Net Earnings from IPL
Out of the Rs 27 crore contract, after applicable taxes (estimated at 30%), Pant takes home around Rs 18.9 crore from IPL alone. This makes him one of the top-paid athletes in India in terms of league income.
BCCI Grade A Central Contract
Pant is placed in the Grade A category of BCCI’s central contracts for the 2024-25 season. This guarantees him a fixed annual salary of Rs 5 crore, irrespective of match participation. It reflects his consistent role in India’s plans across formats.
Match Fees & Performance Bonuses
Apart from the retainer, Pant earns per-match fees: Rs 15 lakh for Tests, Rs 6 lakh for ODIs, and Rs 3 lakh for T20Is. If he plays regularly across formats, he can earn between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore annually from match fees alone.
Brand Endorsements: Rs 20-25 Crore
One of Pant’s biggest income streams comes from endorsements. He is associated with premium brands like Adidas, Dream11, JSW, Realme, SG Cricket, boAt, and Cadbury. In 2025, he earns an estimated Rs 20-25 crore annually through sponsorship deals.
Real Estate & Lifestyle Assets
Pant owns luxury properties in Delhi, Roorkee, and Haridwar, and enjoys a lavish lifestyle. His car collection includes high-end vehicles like the Audi A8, Ford Mustang, and Mercedes GLE, collectively worth over Rs 3 crore.
Estimated Net Worth in 2025
According to various financial reports, Rishabh Pant’s net worth in 2025 is estimated to be around Rs 102 crore, with his earnings diversified across cricket contracts, brand deals, and investments.
Recovery & Comeback Boost
Pant’s incredible comeback in 2025 after a near career-threatening accident in late 2022 has not only won hearts but has also revived his commercial value. His fan following surged, and brands are eager to associate with his resilience story.
India’s Wealthiest Wicketkeeper
From a modest beginning to becoming India’s richest wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant’s journey is a blend of talent, hard work, and smart commercial moves. As of 2025, he stands tall among India’s top-earning active cricketers.
All Images:- X, BCCI
