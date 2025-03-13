Rishabh Pant’s Sister’s Wedding: A Star-Studded Celebration With Dhoni, Raina & Viral Moments - In Pics
The wedding of Rishabh Pant’s sister, Sakshi Pant, was nothing short of a royal spectacle. Held at the luxurious ITC Hotel, The Savoy, in Mussoorie, the grand celebration brought together family, close friends, and cricketing legends. With breathtaking decor, stunning wedding attire, and unforgettable moments, the event quickly became a trending topic online. Here are the top 10 highlights from this star-studded affair.
1. A Royal Wedding at The Savoy, Mussoorie
Sakshi Pant, sister of Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, tied the knot with London-based businessman Ankit Chaudhary at the opulent ITC Hotel, The Savoy, in a picturesque Mussoorie setting.
2. Viral Wedding Pics Take Over Social Media
Exclusive wedding photos and videos from the grand affair have gone viral, showcasing stunning decor, heartfelt moments, and celebrity guests celebrating the big day in style.
3. Sakshi Pant’s Regal Bridal Look
Sakshi dazzled in a traditional red and gold lehenga adorned with intricate embroidery, complemented by statement jewellery, a classic bridal bun, and fresh flowers, exuding elegance.
4. Ankit Chaudhary’s Debonair Sherwani Style
Ankit looked every bit the regal groom in an ivory sherwani with delicate gold embroidery, a majestic turban, and a statement brooch that perfectly matched Sakshi’s stunning ensemble.
5. Rishabh Pant’s Special Role in the Celebrations
Fresh from India’s Champions Trophy win, Rishabh Pant ensured he was part of his sister’s special day, adding emotional depth to the joyous wedding festivities.
6. Star-Studded Guest List
Cricketing icons like MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Prithvi Shaw, and Nitish Rana attended the wedding, making it an unforgettable event filled with camaraderie and celebration.
7. Mehendi, Haldi & Sangeet: A Festive Extravaganza
The pre-wedding celebrations were a grand affair, featuring a lively mehendi, a fun-filled haldi ceremony, and a star-studded sangeet where Rishabh Pant set the stage on fire.
8. Dhoni & Raina’s Electrifying Dance Performance
A video of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, and Rishabh Pant dancing to ‘Dama Dam Mast Qalandar’ went viral, proving that the wedding was as entertaining as it was elegant.
9. Blend of Tradition & Modern Elegance
The wedding seamlessly combined traditional rituals with modern aesthetics, from Sakshi’s heritage-inspired bridal wear to the luxurious decor and celebrations.
10. A Perfect Fairytale Ending
From the breathtaking hilltop venue to the heartfelt moments shared by family and friends, Sakshi and Ankit’s wedding was a true fairytale celebration, capturing hearts across social media.
