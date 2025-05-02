Rishabh Pant To Shubman Gill: Top 10 Run-Scorers In IPL History Before Turning 20 - In Pics
Here are the top Indian cricketers who scored the most runs in the IPL before turning 20, showcasing remarkable talent and maturity at a young age:
Rishabh Pant – 1,248 Runs (38 innings)
Rishabh Pant leads the chart with 1,248 runs in 38 innings before the age of 20. Known for his fearless strokeplay, Pant was a standout young performer early in his IPL career.
Prithvi Shaw – 826 Runs (38 innings)
The dynamic opener Prithvi Shaw accumulated 826 runs in 38 innings before turning 20, showcasing his aggressive style and quick starts at the top.
Sanju Samson – 749 Runs (34 innings)
Sanju Samson, now the captain of Rajasthan Royals, made his mark early with 749 runs in 34 innings as a teenager, impressing with his elegant strokeplay.
Tilak Varma – 740 Runs (25 innings)
Tilak Varma quickly became a dependable batter for the Mumbai Indians, scoring 740 runs in just 25 innings before turning 20.
Ishan Kishan – 695 Runs (33 innings)
Ishan Kishan, known for his attacking flair, notched up 695 runs in 33 innings before the age of 20, contributing key knocks in his early IPL seasons.
Devdutt Padikkal – 668 Runs (21 innings)
Devdutt Padikkal showed maturity beyond his years, scoring 668 runs in 21 innings, making a strong impression with consistent top-order performances.
Yashasvi Jaiswal – 547 Runs (23 innings)
Yashasvi Jaiswal made an impact with 547 runs in 23 innings, combining solid technique with aggressive intent in the powerplay.
Riyan Parag – 522 Runs (37 innings)
Riyan Parag added 522 runs in 37 innings, often playing crucial roles for the Rajasthan Royals as a teenager.
Shubman Gill – 499 Runs (24 innings)
Shubman Gill showcased his class early, scoring 499 runs in 24 innings and laying the foundation for his rise as a top-order mainstay.
Manan Vohra – 485 Runs (18 innings)
Manan Vohra completes the list with 485 runs in 18 innings, including several fluent innings that highlighted his timing and shot selection.
