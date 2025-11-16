Rishabh Pant To Virat Kohli: Most Expensive Retentions Of MI, CSK, RCB, SRH, DC, LSG, KKR, RR, PBKS, GT Ahead Of IPL 2026 Mini Auction - In Pics
Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction, here are the most expensive player retentions by each IPL franchise, showcasing the league’s biggest stars and their rising market value.
Rishabh Pant - Rs 27 Cr (LSG)
Rishabh Pant becomes Lucknow Super Giants’ most expensive retention at Rs 27 crore, signalling his importance as a power-hitter and leader. LSG see him as the central figure of their 2026 campaign, anchoring both batting and strategic decision-making.
Shreyas Iyer - Rs 26.75 Cr (PBKS)
Punjab Kings retained Shreyas Iyer for a massive Rs 26.75 crore, reflecting their trust in his leadership and middle-order stability. Iyer is expected to drive Punjab’s new direction and provide consistency in high-pressure moments throughout IPL 2026.
Heinrich Klaasen - Rs 23 Cr (SRH)
Sunrisers Hyderabad retained Heinrich Klaasen for Rs 23 crore after his explosive finishing and match-winning consistency. Klaasen’s big-hitting ability against spin and pace makes him SRH’s most valuable batting asset heading into the 2026 season.
Virat Kohli - Rs 21 Cr (RCB)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained Virat Kohli for Rs 21 crore, keeping their longest-serving icon at the core of the franchise. Kohli’s form, experience, and influence remain vital as RCB push for another strong campaign in IPL 2026.
Jasprit Bumrah - Rs 18 Cr (MI)
Mumbai Indians secured Jasprit Bumrah for Rs 18 crore, reinforcing his status as their premier strike bowler. Bumrah’s ability to dominate in powerplay and death overs continues to define MI’s bowling strength heading into the mini auction.
Ruturaj Gaikwad - Rs 18 Cr (CSK)
Chennai Super Kings retained captain Ruturaj Gaikwad for Rs 18 crore, highlighting his growing value as both a top-order anchor and leader. CSK view him as the long-term face of the franchise in the post-Dhoni era.
Rashid Khan - Rs 18 Cr (GT)
Gujarat Titans retained Rashid Khan for Rs 18 crore, keeping one of the world’s most impactful T20 bowlers at the heart of their attack. His wicket-taking ability and economical spells remain crucial to GT’s balance.
Yashasvi Jaiswal - Rs 18 Cr (RR)
Rajasthan Royals locked in Yashasvi Jaiswal for Rs 18 crore after his rapid rise as a top-order aggressor. Jaiswal’s fearless strike play and growing consistency make him central to RR’s long-term plans.
Axar Patel - Rs 16.5 Cr (DC)
Delhi Capitals retained Axar Patel for Rs 16.5 crore, valuing his all-round reliability. Axar’s controlled left-arm spin, handy batting contributions, and calm temperament make him a key component in DC’s tactical framework for IPL 2026.
Rinku Singh - Rs 13 Cr (KKR)
Kolkata Knight Riders retained fan-favourite Rinku Singh for Rs 13 crore, recognising his finishing prowess and ability to change games with lower-order firepower. Rinku remains central to KKR’s batting depth and end-overs strategy.
