Rishabh Pant vs MS Dhoni: Who Is the Better Wicketkeeper-Batsman in Test Cricket?

photoDetails

english

2922863

Rishabh Pant vs MS Dhoni is a hot debate in Indian cricket, especially in the Test format. Pant has outperformed Dhoni in key Test stats—averaging 43.40 with 7 centuries, including five in SENA countries. Dhoni, though, boasts a legendary all-format legacy with 10,000+ ODI runs, 294 Test dismissals, and three ICC trophies. Pant’s aggressive style, overseas dominance, and post-injury resurgence have impressed experts like Sanjay Manjrekar. However, Dhoni’s consistent glovework, leadership, and finishing abilities make him unmatched in limited-overs cricket. While Pant may be India’s best Test wicketkeeper-batter today, Dhoni remains the all-time great across formats and conditions.