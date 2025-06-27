Rishabh Pant vs MS Dhoni: Who Is the Better Wicketkeeper-Batsman in Test Cricket?
Rishabh Pant vs MS Dhoni is a hot debate in Indian cricket, especially in the Test format. Pant has outperformed Dhoni in key Test stats—averaging 43.40 with 7 centuries, including five in SENA countries. Dhoni, though, boasts a legendary all-format legacy with 10,000+ ODI runs, 294 Test dismissals, and three ICC trophies. Pant’s aggressive style, overseas dominance, and post-injury resurgence have impressed experts like Sanjay Manjrekar. However, Dhoni’s consistent glovework, leadership, and finishing abilities make him unmatched in limited-overs cricket. While Pant may be India’s best Test wicketkeeper-batter today, Dhoni remains the all-time great across formats and conditions.
1. Pant Has More Test Centuries in Half the Matches
Rishabh Pant has smashed 7 Test centuries in 44 matches, surpassing MS Dhoni’s 6 in 90 games—highlighting Pant’s superior conversion rate and impact in fewer innings.
2. Pant Dominates in SENA Countries, Dhoni Didn't Score a Century There
Five of Pant’s Test hundreds came in South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia, while Dhoni never hit a century in SENA nations—boosting Pant’s reputation as an overseas match-winner.
3. Pant’s Test Batting Average Surpasses Dhoni’s
With an average of 43.40, Pant edges past Dhoni’s 38.09, signaling greater consistency in the longer format and strengthening his claim as India’s top Test wicketkeeper-batsman.
4. Pant’s Aggressive Strike Rate Adds Match-Winning Value
Pant scores at 73.69, almost in Adam Gilchrist territory. His counter-attacking style turns games—unlike Dhoni’s more conservative Test approach.
5. Dhoni’s 294 Test Dismissals Highlight His Keeping Supremacy
MS Dhoni recorded 294 dismissals in Tests, compared to Pant’s 134—cementing his status as India’s most consistent and reliable gloveman in red-ball cricket.
6. Pant’s Glovework Has Evolved Dramatically Post-Injury
Once criticized for dropped catches and stumpings, Pant’s 2024-25 resurgence features acrobatic takes and clean stumpings, silencing critics and narrowing the gap with Dhoni.
7. Pant Holds Multiple Indian Test Records for Wicketkeepers
From being the first Indian keeper to score centuries in England and Australia to the fastest to 3,000 runs, Pant has rewritten India’s Test wicketkeeper benchmarks.
8. Dhoni Still Reigns Supreme in ODIs and T20Is
MS Dhoni’s limited-overs numbers—10,773 ODI runs at 50.58 average and three ICC trophies—eclipse Pant’s modest white-ball record, ensuring his all-format greatness.
9. Pant’s Comeback Story Enhances His Legacy
After a life-threatening car crash in 2022, Pant’s return with a T20 World Cup win and a Test ton at Headingley in 2025 adds a heroic layer to his rising legacy.
10. Experts Acknowledge Pant’s Test Brilliance, but Dhoni’s Legacy Is Larger
Sanjay Manjrekar called Pant India’s greatest Test keeper-batter, but legends and fans agree—Dhoni’s captaincy, longevity, and limited-overs dominance keep him ahead in overall stature.
