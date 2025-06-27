Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2922880https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/rishabh-pant-vs-ms-dhoni-who-is-the-better-wicketkeeper-batsman-in-test-cricket-2922880
NewsPhotosRishabh Pant vs MS Dhoni: Who Is the Better Wicketkeeper-Batsman in Test Cricket?
photoDetails

Rishabh Pant vs MS Dhoni: Who Is the Better Wicketkeeper-Batsman in Test Cricket?

Rishabh Pant vs MS Dhoni is a hot debate in Indian cricket, especially in the Test format. Pant has outperformed Dhoni in key Test stats—averaging 43.40 with 7 centuries, including five in SENA countries. Dhoni, though, boasts a legendary all-format legacy with 10,000+ ODI runs, 294 Test dismissals, and three ICC trophies. Pant’s aggressive style, overseas dominance, and post-injury resurgence have impressed experts like Sanjay Manjrekar. However, Dhoni’s consistent glovework, leadership, and finishing abilities make him unmatched in limited-overs cricket. While Pant may be India’s best Test wicketkeeper-batter today, Dhoni remains the all-time great across formats and conditions.

Updated:Jun 27, 2025, 10:32 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Pant Has More Test Centuries in Half the Matches

1/20
1. Pant Has More Test Centuries in Half the Matches

Rishabh Pant has smashed 7 Test centuries in 44 matches, surpassing MS Dhoni’s 6 in 90 games—highlighting Pant’s superior conversion rate and impact in fewer innings.

Follow Us

2. Pant Dominates in SENA Countries, Dhoni Didn't Score a Century There

2/20
2. Pant Dominates in SENA Countries, Dhoni Didn't Score a Century There

Five of Pant’s Test hundreds came in South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia, while Dhoni never hit a century in SENA nations—boosting Pant’s reputation as an overseas match-winner.

Follow Us

3. Pant’s Test Batting Average Surpasses Dhoni’s

3/20
3. Pant’s Test Batting Average Surpasses Dhoni’s

With an average of 43.40, Pant edges past Dhoni’s 38.09, signaling greater consistency in the longer format and strengthening his claim as India’s top Test wicketkeeper-batsman.

Follow Us

4. Pant’s Aggressive Strike Rate Adds Match-Winning Value

4/20
4. Pant’s Aggressive Strike Rate Adds Match-Winning Value

Pant scores at 73.69, almost in Adam Gilchrist territory. His counter-attacking style turns games—unlike Dhoni’s more conservative Test approach.

Follow Us

5. Dhoni’s 294 Test Dismissals Highlight His Keeping Supremacy

5/20
5. Dhoni’s 294 Test Dismissals Highlight His Keeping Supremacy

MS Dhoni recorded 294 dismissals in Tests, compared to Pant’s 134—cementing his status as India’s most consistent and reliable gloveman in red-ball cricket.

Follow Us

6. Pant’s Glovework Has Evolved Dramatically Post-Injury

6/20
6. Pant’s Glovework Has Evolved Dramatically Post-Injury

Once criticized for dropped catches and stumpings, Pant’s 2024-25 resurgence features acrobatic takes and clean stumpings, silencing critics and narrowing the gap with Dhoni.

Follow Us

7. Pant Holds Multiple Indian Test Records for Wicketkeepers

7/20
7. Pant Holds Multiple Indian Test Records for Wicketkeepers

From being the first Indian keeper to score centuries in England and Australia to the fastest to 3,000 runs, Pant has rewritten India’s Test wicketkeeper benchmarks.

Follow Us

8. Dhoni Still Reigns Supreme in ODIs and T20Is

8/20
8. Dhoni Still Reigns Supreme in ODIs and T20Is

MS Dhoni’s limited-overs numbers—10,773 ODI runs at 50.58 average and three ICC trophies—eclipse Pant’s modest white-ball record, ensuring his all-format greatness.

Follow Us

9. Pant’s Comeback Story Enhances His Legacy

9/20
9. Pant’s Comeback Story Enhances His Legacy

After a life-threatening car crash in 2022, Pant’s return with a T20 World Cup win and a Test ton at Headingley in 2025 adds a heroic layer to his rising legacy.

 

Follow Us

10. Experts Acknowledge Pant’s Test Brilliance, but Dhoni’s Legacy Is Larger

10/20
10. Experts Acknowledge Pant’s Test Brilliance, but Dhoni’s Legacy Is Larger

Sanjay Manjrekar called Pant India’s greatest Test keeper-batter, but legends and fans agree—Dhoni’s captaincy, longevity, and limited-overs dominance keep him ahead in overall stature.

Follow Us

11/20
Follow Us

12/20
Follow Us

13/20
Follow Us

14/20
Follow Us

15/20
Follow Us

16/20
Follow Us

17/20
Follow Us

18/20
Follow Us

19/20
Follow Us

20/20
Follow Us
Rishabh PantMS DhoniRishabh Pant vs MS Dhoni statsbest Indian wicketkeeper batsmanPant vs Dhoni Test recordMS Dhoni Test centuriesRishabh Pant overseas centuriesPant vs Dhoni comparisonwho is better Pant or DhoniMS Dhoni vs Pant batting averagePant vs Dhoni keeping statsPant Test centuries in SENAIndia’s best Test wicketkeeper-batsmanRishabh Pant record 2025MS Dhoni legacy in Test cricketPant vs Dhoni wicketkeepingDhoni vs Pant Test cricket debateRishabh Pant comeback storyPant 2025 Headingley centuryMS Dhoni overseas Test performancePant Test match impactDhoni vs Pant in EnglandPant vs Dhoni fan opinionsgreatest Indian Test wicketkeeperPant vs Dhoni expert analysisRishabh Pant stats 2025MS Dhoni cricket recordsRishabh Pant SENA performancePant vs Dhoni by the numbersTest match heroes IndiaRishabh Pant milestonesMS Dhoni vs Rishabh Pant career
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Shubhanshu Shukla
From Lucknow To Stars: 5 Lesser-Known Facts About Shubhanshu Shukla – 1st Indian On International Space Station
camera icon9
title
jagannath rath yatra 2025
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Glimpses From All Over India Of This Divine Celebration Beyond Puri- In PICS
camera icon7
title
pan 2.0
What Is PAN 2.0? How To Apply For PAN 2.0
camera icon10
title
Dale Steyn
Happy Birthday, Dale Styen: A Look Back At Wickets, Records, And A Legendary Roar Of A 17-Year Career
camera icon10
title
Kerala Hill Stations
Plan Your Perfect Hill Holiday: Top 8 Must-Visit Hill Stations In Kerala's Western Ghats
NEWS ON ONE CLICK