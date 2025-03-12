Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2871000https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/rishabh-pants-sister-who-is-sakshi-pant-all-set-to-marry-london-based-businessman-in-pics-2871000
NewsPhotosRishabh Pant's Sister: Who Is Sakshi Pant, All Set To Marry London-Based Businessman - In Pics Rishabh Pant's Sister: Who Is Sakshi Pant, All Set To Marry London-Based Businessman - In Pics
photoDetails

Rishabh Pant's Sister: Who Is Sakshi Pant, All Set To Marry London-Based Businessman - In Pics

Sakshi Pant, sister of Indian cricket star Rishabh Pant, is set to marry London-based businessman Ankit Chaudhary in a highly anticipated wedding in Mussoorie. The event is expected to be a star-studded affair, attended by cricket legends and close family members.

Updated:Mar 12, 2025, 08:35 AM IST
Follow Us

1. A Love Story That Spans a Decade

1/20
1. A Love Story That Spans a Decade

Sakshi and Ankit Chaudhary have been together for nearly 10 years and are all set to tie the knot in a grand ceremony.

Follow Us

2. Star-Studded Guest List

2/20
2. Star-Studded Guest List

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma are expected to attend the wedding, making it a truly special affair.

Follow Us

3. Mussoorie: A Dream Wedding Destination

3/20
3. Mussoorie: A Dream Wedding Destination

The wedding is set to take place at the luxurious ITC Hotel, The Savoy in Mussoorie, offering a breathtaking hilltop view that adds to the charm.

Follow Us

4. MS Dhoni’s Expected Presence

4/20
4. MS Dhoni’s Expected Presence

Dhoni, along with his wife Sakshi, is likely to arrive at Dehradun airport to attend the wedding, creating a buzz among fans.

Follow Us

5. Rishabh Pant’s Role as the Perfect Brother

5/20
5. Rishabh Pant’s Role as the Perfect Brother

Rishabh Pant, despite his busy cricket schedule, is actively involved in his sister’s wedding preparations, adding joy to the celebrations.

Follow Us

6. Pre-Wedding Festivities

6/20
6. Pre-Wedding Festivities

Sakshi’s Mehndi and Sangeet ceremonies are expected to be vibrant celebrations, featuring traditional dance performances and heartfelt moments with family and friends.

Follow Us

7. Social Media Buzz

7/20
7. Social Media Buzz

Videos and photos from the pre-wedding festivities have already gone viral on Instagram, with fans eagerly awaiting more glimpses.

Follow Us

8. Exclusive Designer Wedding Attire

8/20
8. Exclusive Designer Wedding Attire

Sakshi Pant is expected to don a designer bridal lehenga, while Ankit Chaudhary will likely opt for a classic sherwani, making them the perfect couple.

Follow Us

9. Sakshi’s Strong Bond with Rishabh

9/20
9. Sakshi’s Strong Bond with Rishabh

Sakshi has always been a pillar of support for her brother, standing by him during his highs and lows, including his recovery from a car accident.

Follow Us

10. Rishabh Pant’s Dance Moves to Look Forward To

10/20
10. Rishabh Pant’s Dance Moves to Look Forward To

Rishabh is set to entertain guests with his dance performances during the sangeet, adding fun to the celebrations.

Follow Us

11. A Wedding Inspired by Elegance

11/20
11. A Wedding Inspired by Elegance

The event is meticulously planned, blending traditional Indian rituals with modern aesthetics for an unforgettable experience.

Follow Us

12. Cricket Meets Celebration

12/20
12. Cricket Meets Celebration

The wedding is likely to witness the rare gathering of some of India’s greatest cricketing legends, making it a moment to remember for cricket fans.

Follow Us

13. Sakshi’s Flourishing Career in the UK

13/20
13. Sakshi’s Flourishing Career in the UK

Beyond being Rishabh Pant’s sister, Sakshi has carved her own identity with an MBA degree and a successful career at the National Pharmacy Association.

Follow Us

14. Wedding Decor That Will Stun Guests

14/20
14. Wedding Decor That Will Stun Guests

The venue is expected to be decorated with exquisite floral arrangements, royal chandeliers, and intricate traditional designs that will leave guests in awe.

Follow Us

15. Pant Family’s Emotional Moments

15/20
15. Pant Family’s Emotional Moments

The wedding is sure to see emotional moments between Sakshi, Rishabh, and their mother, reflecting their strong family bond.

Follow Us

16. Celebrity Sightings Beyond Cricket

16/20
16. Celebrity Sightings Beyond Cricket

Apart from cricketers, Bollywood celebrities and business elites are also expected to attend the wedding, adding more glamour to the event.

Follow Us

17. The Wedding Feast: A Culinary Delight

17/20
17. The Wedding Feast: A Culinary Delight

The grand menu is set to feature a mix of Indian and international cuisines, delighting guests with a royal dining experience.

Follow Us

18. A Grand Entry for the Bride & Groom

18/20
18. A Grand Entry for the Bride & Groom

Sakshi and Ankit will make a breathtaking entry at the wedding venue, welcomed by fireworks and traditional music.

Follow Us

19. The Emotional Vows

19/20
19. The Emotional Vows

The couple will exchange heartfelt vows in a close-knit ceremony, making it a truly memorable moment for family and friends.

 

Follow Us

20. The Beginning of a New Chapter

20/20
20. The Beginning of a New Chapter

With this grand wedding, Sakshi and Ankit will embark on their new journey, leaving behind memories of a spectacular celebration that fans and guests will cherish forever.

Follow Us
Sakshi PantRishabh PantRishabh Pant sisterSakshi Pant weddingRishabh Pant sister weddingSakshi Pant marriageRishabh Pant sister newsSakshi Pant Ankit Chaudhary weddingMS Dhoni at Sakshi Pant weddingRishabh Pant familySakshi Pant wedding venueSakshi Pant husbandAnkit Chaudhary businessmanSakshi Pant engagementRishabh Pant wedding newscelebrity weddings 2025Indian cricketers at weddingsMussoorie wedding venuesITC Savoy Mussoorie weddingviral wedding momentscricket stars at weddingsSakshi Pant wedding photosSakshi Pant wedding guestsrishabh pant latest newsIndian cricket family celebrationsGrand Indian Weddingsstar-studded weddings in IndiaRishabh Pant MussoorieSakshi Pant wedding videostrending sports news Indiacricket celebrities in Mussooriecricket fraternity wedding updatesRishabh Pant personal life
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
Car-free cities
9 Car-Free Cities Around The World; Check Full-List
camera icon7
title
IPL 2025
5 Players Who Are Set To Miss Start Of IPL 2025: Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Yadav And...
camera icon8
title
Unhealthy Foods
7 Common Foods That Are Secretly Bad for You
camera icon7
title
International dessert
7 Heavenly International Desserts For Every Sweet Tooth
camera icon5
title
Auto news
7-Seater Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh – The Last One Gives 26 kmpl Mileage! Two Diesel SUVs Included
NEWS ON ONE CLICK