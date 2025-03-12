Rishabh Pant's Sister: Who Is Sakshi Pant, All Set To Marry London-Based Businessman - In Pics
Sakshi Pant, sister of Indian cricket star Rishabh Pant, is set to marry London-based businessman Ankit Chaudhary in a highly anticipated wedding in Mussoorie. The event is expected to be a star-studded affair, attended by cricket legends and close family members.
1. A Love Story That Spans a Decade
Sakshi and Ankit Chaudhary have been together for nearly 10 years and are all set to tie the knot in a grand ceremony.
2. Star-Studded Guest List
MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma are expected to attend the wedding, making it a truly special affair.
3. Mussoorie: A Dream Wedding Destination
The wedding is set to take place at the luxurious ITC Hotel, The Savoy in Mussoorie, offering a breathtaking hilltop view that adds to the charm.
4. MS Dhoni’s Expected Presence
Dhoni, along with his wife Sakshi, is likely to arrive at Dehradun airport to attend the wedding, creating a buzz among fans.
5. Rishabh Pant’s Role as the Perfect Brother
Rishabh Pant, despite his busy cricket schedule, is actively involved in his sister’s wedding preparations, adding joy to the celebrations.
6. Pre-Wedding Festivities
Sakshi’s Mehndi and Sangeet ceremonies are expected to be vibrant celebrations, featuring traditional dance performances and heartfelt moments with family and friends.
7. Social Media Buzz
Videos and photos from the pre-wedding festivities have already gone viral on Instagram, with fans eagerly awaiting more glimpses.
8. Exclusive Designer Wedding Attire
Sakshi Pant is expected to don a designer bridal lehenga, while Ankit Chaudhary will likely opt for a classic sherwani, making them the perfect couple.
9. Sakshi’s Strong Bond with Rishabh
Sakshi has always been a pillar of support for her brother, standing by him during his highs and lows, including his recovery from a car accident.
10. Rishabh Pant’s Dance Moves to Look Forward To
Rishabh is set to entertain guests with his dance performances during the sangeet, adding fun to the celebrations.
11. A Wedding Inspired by Elegance
The event is meticulously planned, blending traditional Indian rituals with modern aesthetics for an unforgettable experience.
12. Cricket Meets Celebration
The wedding is likely to witness the rare gathering of some of India’s greatest cricketing legends, making it a moment to remember for cricket fans.
13. Sakshi’s Flourishing Career in the UK
Beyond being Rishabh Pant’s sister, Sakshi has carved her own identity with an MBA degree and a successful career at the National Pharmacy Association.
14. Wedding Decor That Will Stun Guests
The venue is expected to be decorated with exquisite floral arrangements, royal chandeliers, and intricate traditional designs that will leave guests in awe.
15. Pant Family’s Emotional Moments
The wedding is sure to see emotional moments between Sakshi, Rishabh, and their mother, reflecting their strong family bond.
16. Celebrity Sightings Beyond Cricket
Apart from cricketers, Bollywood celebrities and business elites are also expected to attend the wedding, adding more glamour to the event.
17. The Wedding Feast: A Culinary Delight
The grand menu is set to feature a mix of Indian and international cuisines, delighting guests with a royal dining experience.
18. A Grand Entry for the Bride & Groom
Sakshi and Ankit will make a breathtaking entry at the wedding venue, welcomed by fireworks and traditional music.
19. The Emotional Vows
The couple will exchange heartfelt vows in a close-knit ceremony, making it a truly memorable moment for family and friends.
20. The Beginning of a New Chapter
With this grand wedding, Sakshi and Ankit will embark on their new journey, leaving behind memories of a spectacular celebration that fans and guests will cherish forever.
