Riyan Parag–Ananya Panday controversy explained: What really happened and why it still trends

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Riyan Parag’s controversy involving Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan began after an accidental YouTube search history leak during a 2024 live stream. The incident quickly went viral due to celebrity involvement and Parag’s rising IPL profile. Despite clarifying in 2025 that the searches were old and possibly part of a “set-up,” the controversy continues trending due to social media amplification and search interest. Importantly, Parag’s strong IPL 2024 performance and India call-ups ensured minimal career impact. The episode highlights modern athletes’ digital risks, where privacy lapses, viral content, and public perception can intersect rapidly in the age of constant online scrutiny.