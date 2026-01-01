Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s 2025 ODI Performance Sets Tone For 2026; How Many ODIs Will They Play This Year?

photoDetails

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli delivered strong ODI performances throughout 2025, reaffirming their importance in India’s limited-overs setup. Both batters consistently scored runs across home and away series, finishing among India’s top ODI run-getters for the year. India has a packed schedule of ODIs ahead of the 2027 cricket World Cup . Here is when Kohli and Rohit will be in action in 2026 and India's ODI schedule for the year.