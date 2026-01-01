Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s 2025 ODI Performance Sets Tone For 2026; How Many ODIs Will They Play This Year?
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli delivered strong ODI performances throughout 2025, reaffirming their importance in India’s limited-overs setup. Both batters consistently scored runs across home and away series, finishing among India’s top ODI run-getters for the year. India has a packed schedule of ODIs ahead of the 2027 cricket World Cup . Here is when Kohli and Rohit will be in action in 2026 and India's ODI schedule for the year.
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have ended 2025 as the top two-ranked batters in ICC ODI rankings. Fans are eager to watch them back in action as they only play in ODIs for India now. Here is when Kohli and Rohit will be in action in 2026 and India's ODI schedule for the year.
2025 ODI Runs Leaders for India
In 2025, Virat Kohli was India’s leading ODI run-getter, scoring 651 runs in 13 matches at an average above 65, making him one of the most consistent batters of the year.
Rohit’s 2025 ODI Contributions
Rohit Sharma scored 650 runs in 14 ODIs in 2025, almost level with Kohli, including crucial centuries that reinforced his place as a key performer.
Key Performances Vs Strong Teams
Both players produced standout innings against South Africa and Australia, with Kohli’s back-to-back centuries against South Africa and Rohit’s match-winning centuries against Australia.
Rankings & Recognition
At the end of 2025, Rohit at No. 1 and Virat at No. 2 finished off the ICC ODI batting rankings, reflecting sustained excellence in performance.
ODI Impact & Legacy in 2025
Their ODI performances helped India sustain momentum, Kohli’s consistency and Rohit’s powerful scoring defined India’s middle order, and both remained pivotal across formats and conditions.
ODI Schedule In 2026
India are scheduled to play 21 ODIs in 2026:
vs New Zealand (Home) - 3 ODIs
vs Afghanistan (Home) - 3 ODIs
vs England (Away) - 3 ODIs
vs Bangladesh (Away) - 3 ODIs
vs West Indies (Home) - 3 ODIs
vs New Zealand (Away) - 3 ODIs
vs Sri Lanka (Home) - 3 ODIs
Total: 21 ODIs
Overall Outlook
Their 2025 ODI performances confirmed that they still bat at elite international levels. Although 2026 will be their key year for preparing for the 2027 Cricket World Cup, both are expected to be central figures in India’s ODI setup, delivering experience where it matters most.
