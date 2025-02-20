Advertisement
Rohit Sharma Can Break THESE Records In IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025 Game - In Pics
Rohit Sharma Can Break THESE Records In IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025 Game - In Pics

As India gears up for their Champions Trophy 2025 opener against Bangladesh in Dubai, all eyes will be on skipper Rohit Sharma. The prolific opener has a golden opportunity to etch his name further into cricketing history by breaking multiple records during the high-stakes encounter. With his consistent performances in ICC tournaments and a knack for delivering in crucial matches, Rohit could set new benchmarks in ODI cricket. Here are five records he can break in the upcoming clash.

Updated:Feb 20, 2025, 11:30 AM IST
1. 11,000 ODI Runs Milestone

1. 11,000 ODI Runs Milestone

Rohit Sharma needs just 12 runs to become the fourth Indian and 10th overall batter to score 11,000 ODI runs. Achieving this will further cement his legacy as a modern-day great.

2. Fastest to 11,000 ODI Runs for India

2. Fastest to 11,000 ODI Runs for India

If Rohit reaches the 11K mark in this match, he will become the second fastest Indian to do so in terms of innings, trailing only Virat Kohli.

3. Most Centuries vs Bangladesh in ICC Events

3. Most Centuries vs Bangladesh in ICC Events

Rohit has already scored centuries against Bangladesh in the 2015 World Cup, 2017 Champions Trophy, and 2019 World Cup. Another ton will make him the first batter to score four centuries against them in ICC tournaments.

4. 50 International Centuries Landmark

4. 50 International Centuries Landmark

With 49 centuries across formats, Rohit is just one away from becoming the third Indian and 10th overall player to notch up 50 international tons.

5. 100 Wins as India’s Captain

5. 100 Wins as India’s Captain

India’s win over Bangladesh will make Rohit the fourth Indian captain to achieve 100 international victories, joining an elite club that includes MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Mohammad Azharuddin.

6. Closing in on Most ODI Sixes Record

6. Closing in on Most ODI Sixes Record

With 338 sixes, Rohit is just 13 sixes away from surpassing Shahid Afridi’s record of 351 ODI sixes. A dominant innings could bring him much closer to the top.

7. Highest Individual Score in Champions Trophy by an Indian

7. Highest Individual Score in Champions Trophy by an Indian

If Rohit crosses 144 runs in this match, he will surpass Shikhar Dhawan’s 143* and register the highest individual score by an Indian in Champions Trophy history.

8. Most Runs in Champions Trophy History by an Indian

8. Most Runs in Champions Trophy History by an Indian

Rohit is closing in on the record for most runs scored by an Indian in Champions Trophy history. A big knock could see him surpass Shikhar Dhawan’s tally of 680 runs.

9. Most Fifties by an Indian in ICC Tournaments

9. Most Fifties by an Indian in ICC Tournaments

With one more fifty, Rohit will break the tie with Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar for the most half-centuries by an Indian in ICC tournaments.

 

10. First Indian Captain to Score a Champions Trophy Century

10. First Indian Captain to Score a Champions Trophy Century

If Rohit registers a ton in this match, he will become the first Indian captain to score a century in Champions Trophy history, adding another feather to his cap.

