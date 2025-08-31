Rohit Sharma Faces Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup 2025, Virat Kohli’s Absence Raises Big Questions

photoDetails

Senior India batter Rohit Sharma has checked into the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for crucial Yo-Yo and Bronco fitness tests, ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 and the Australia ODI series. His fitness levels, described as “leaner and more agile,” will play a big role in shaping India’s ODI squad plans. While Rohit prepares for assessment, speculation grows over Virat Kohli’s absence from the mandatory tests, raising fresh debate about his ODI future. With youngsters like Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah also undergoing tests, India’s selectors face critical decisions in balancing fitness, form, and experience.