Rohit Sharma Faces Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup 2025, Virat Kohli’s Absence Raises Big Questions

Senior India batter Rohit Sharma has checked into the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for crucial Yo-Yo and Bronco fitness tests, ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 and the Australia ODI series. His fitness levels, described as “leaner and more agile,” will play a big role in shaping India’s ODI squad plans. While Rohit prepares for assessment, speculation grows over Virat Kohli’s absence from the mandatory tests, raising fresh debate about his ODI future. With youngsters like Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah also undergoing tests, India’s selectors face critical decisions in balancing fitness, form, and experience.

Updated:Aug 31, 2025, 08:50 AM IST
1. Rohit Sharma to Face Crucial Yo-Yo and Bronco Tests

1. Rohit Sharma to Face Crucial Yo-Yo and Bronco Tests

Rohit Sharma, 38, will undergo Yo-Yo and Bronco tests at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, a mandatory fitness evaluation that could decide his ODI future. (Photo Credit – Twitter)

2. Virat Kohli Missing from Fitness Test List

2. Virat Kohli Missing from Fitness Test List

Unlike Rohit, Virat Kohli is not listed among the players taking the tests, raising questions over his fitness status and long-term ODI plans. (Photo Credit – Twitter)

3. Bronco Test Sparks Debate Over Rohit’s Future

3. Bronco Test Sparks Debate Over Rohit's Future

The Bronco Test, recently introduced alongside the Yo-Yo, involves high-intensity shuttle runs and has raised speculation it might challenge Rohit’s fitness at this stage of his career. (Photo Credit – Twitter)

4. Rohit Sharma Leaner and More Agile Than Before

4. Rohit Sharma Leaner and More Agile Than Before

Sources reveal Rohit has returned to the CoE “visibly leaner and sharper,” showing commitment to extend his ODI career and silence doubts over his fitness levels. (Photo Credit – Twitter)

5. Mandatory Fitness Protocol for All Indian Cricketers

5. Mandatory Fitness Protocol for All Indian Cricketers

According to BCCI, every contracted player must pass Yo-Yo, Bronco, DEXA scans, and blood tests before joining the squad, ensuring consistency in fitness standards. (Photo Credit – Twitter)

6. Virat Kohli’s Legacy with Yo-Yo Test Lives On

6. Virat Kohli's Legacy with Yo-Yo Test Lives On

The Yo-Yo Test was first introduced under Kohli’s captaincy, and even today it remains the benchmark of Indian cricket’s modern fitness culture. (Photo Credit – Twitter)

7. Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection Hinges on Tests

7. Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection Hinges on Tests

With the Asia Cup 2025 starting on September 9, these fitness results will be key in shaping India’s final squad, workload management, and playing combinations. (Photo Credit – Twitter)

8. Manoj Tiwary Questions Bronco Test Timing

8. Manoj Tiwary Questions Bronco Test Timing

Ex-cricketer Manoj Tiwary suggested the Bronco Test may have been introduced to filter out Rohit Sharma ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, sparking fresh controversy. (Photo Credit – Twitter)

9. India Balances Youth and Experience in Fitness Checks

9. India Balances Youth and Experience in Fitness Checks

Youngsters like Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Mohammed Siraj are also undergoing tests alongside seniors, highlighting India’s focus on a balanced, long-term squad. (Photo Credit – Twitter)

10. Future of Rohit & Kohli in ODIs Under Spotlight

10. Future of Rohit & Kohli in ODIs Under Spotlight

With both stars retired from Tests and T20Is, their ODI careers hinge on these fitness standards, making the upcoming results crucial for India’s roadmap to 2027. (Photo Credit – Twitter)

