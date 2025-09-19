Advertisement
Rohit Sharma Net Worth 2025: How Much ‘Hitman’ Earns? Check BCCI Contract, IPL Salary, Brand Endorsements And More

Rohit Sharma has completed 18 years in international cricket, marking a journey filled with records, titles, and financial success. From his debut in 2007 to leading India in 2025, he has grown into one of the most successful cricketers of his era. His earnings have surged through BCCI contracts, massive IPL salaries, and lucrative brand endorsements. 

 

Updated:Sep 19, 2025, 02:58 PM IST
Rohit Sharma: 18 Years of Cricket & Net Worth Growth

1/10
Rohit Sharma: 18 Years of Cricket & Net Worth Growth

From a promising youngster in 2007 to India’s captain in 2025, Rohit’s journey has been remarkable both on and off the field.

 

Early Debut

2/10
Early Debut

Rohit made his international debut in 2007. His elegant batting style soon earned him a place in India’s white-ball setup, laying the foundation for stardom.

 

IPL Beginnings

3/10
IPL Beginnings

His first IPL contract was modest compared to today’s standards. Over time, his earnings skyrocketed, especially after taking over Mumbai Indians’ captaincy.

 

BCCI Contracts

4/10
BCCI Contracts

As a Grade A+ player, Rohit earns around Rs 7 crore annually in retainers, along with match fees, making him one of the highest-paid cricketers in India.

 

IPL Salary Growth

5/10
IPL Salary Growth

From a few crores in the early years, Rohit now commands Rs 16.3 crore per season with Mumbai Indians. His cumulative IPL earnings exceed Rs 190 crore.

 

Endorsement Power

6/10
Endorsement Power

Rohit endorses a wide range of brands, from sportswear to luxury watches. His endorsement income is estimated at Rs 50-60 crore per year.

 

Net Worth Today

7/10
Net Worth Today

In 2025, Rohit Sharma’s net worth is estimated between Rs 215-230 crore ($25-30 million). His wealth reflects both cricket success and smart deals.

 

Assets & Lifestyle

8/10
Assets & Lifestyle

Rohit owns luxury apartments in Mumbai, including Worli’s sea-facing residence, and drives high-end cars like Lamborghini and Mercedes.

 

Investments & Future

9/10
Investments & Future

Beyond cricket, Rohit invests in businesses and startups. As retirement nears, his brand value may continue growing through endorsements and ventures.

 

Legacy

10/10
Legacy

18 years of cricket have made Rohit a legend. His financial journey mirrors his cricketing rise: steady, powerful, and inspiring for the next generation.

 

All Images:- X, BCCI, MI

 

