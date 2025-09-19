Rohit Sharma Net Worth 2025: How Much ‘Hitman’ Earns? Check BCCI Contract, IPL Salary, Brand Endorsements And More
Rohit Sharma has completed 18 years in international cricket, marking a journey filled with records, titles, and financial success. From his debut in 2007 to leading India in 2025, he has grown into one of the most successful cricketers of his era. His earnings have surged through BCCI contracts, massive IPL salaries, and lucrative brand endorsements.
Rohit Sharma: 18 Years of Cricket & Net Worth Growth
From a promising youngster in 2007 to India’s captain in 2025, Rohit’s journey has been remarkable both on and off the field.
Early Debut
Rohit made his international debut in 2007. His elegant batting style soon earned him a place in India’s white-ball setup, laying the foundation for stardom.
IPL Beginnings
His first IPL contract was modest compared to today’s standards. Over time, his earnings skyrocketed, especially after taking over Mumbai Indians’ captaincy.
BCCI Contracts
As a Grade A+ player, Rohit earns around Rs 7 crore annually in retainers, along with match fees, making him one of the highest-paid cricketers in India.
IPL Salary Growth
From a few crores in the early years, Rohit now commands Rs 16.3 crore per season with Mumbai Indians. His cumulative IPL earnings exceed Rs 190 crore.
Endorsement Power
Rohit endorses a wide range of brands, from sportswear to luxury watches. His endorsement income is estimated at Rs 50-60 crore per year.
Net Worth Today
In 2025, Rohit Sharma’s net worth is estimated between Rs 215-230 crore ($25-30 million). His wealth reflects both cricket success and smart deals.
Assets & Lifestyle
Rohit owns luxury apartments in Mumbai, including Worli’s sea-facing residence, and drives high-end cars like Lamborghini and Mercedes.
Investments & Future
Beyond cricket, Rohit invests in businesses and startups. As retirement nears, his brand value may continue growing through endorsements and ventures.
Legacy
18 years of cricket have made Rohit a legend. His financial journey mirrors his cricketing rise: steady, powerful, and inspiring for the next generation.
All Images:- X, BCCI, MI
